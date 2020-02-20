3 Badgers women's hockey players named finalists for Patty Kazmaier Award

Daryl Watts has a chance at her second Patty Kazmaier Award with a second school, and she's one of three University of Wisconsin women's hockey players up for this year's honor.
Watts, fellow Badgers top-line wing Sophie Shirley and senior center Abby Roque were among 10 finalists named Thursday for the national player of the year award.
It's the ninth time in the last 16 years that the Badgers have had at least two of the 10 Patty Kaz finalists and only the second time UW has had three. In 2009, goaltender Jessie Vetter won the award, while Hilary Knight and Erika Lawler were top-10 finalists.
Watts was the first freshman recipient in 2018, her first of two seasons at Boston College before transferring to the Badgers.
Her statistics aren't as eye-popping this season as they were two years ago (42 goals, 40 assists for 82 points in 38 games), but Watts still leads the country with 67 points and 45 assists in 32 contests.
Her point total ranks ninth on UW's single-season list, and her assists-per-game average of 1.41 would be by far the best in program history. Sara Bauer (2006-07) and Meghan Duggan (2010-11) share the record at 1.17.
Shirley, a sophomore who has played on the right side of Watts' line this season, is second in the country with 26 goals and tied for third with 55 points.
Roque started the season centering Watts and Shirley but has recently been on a line with Alexis Mauermann and Britta Curl. Roque is sixth nationally in points with 53, third with 23 goals and fifth with 30 assists.
Five Badgers players have won the award: Bauer in 2006, Vetter in 2009, Duggan in 2011, Brianna Decker in 2012 and Ann-Renée Desbiens in 2017.
The other finalists for the 2020 award are Cornell senior defenseman Jaime Bourbonnais, Cornell junior goaltender Lindsay Browning, Princeton sophomore forward Sarah Fillier, Northeastern junior goaltender Aerin Frankel, Clarkson junior forward Elizabeth Giguere, Ohio State junior forward Emma Maltais and Northeastern sophomore forward Alina Mueller.
A vote of coaches produced the 10 finalists. A 13-member selection committee will vote on the winner next week, after which the top three will be named on Feb. 27.
The award will be presented on March 21 at the Frozen Four in Boston.
