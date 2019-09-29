MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Three power-play goals sent the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team past Lindenwood 6-2 on Saturday for a sweep of the teams’ season-opening, non-conference series.
Six players scored for the top-ranked Badgers, who improved to 17-0 against the Lions.
Alexis Mauermann, Abby Roque and Daryl Watts each had a goal and an assist for UW, which started 2-0 for the seventh straight season and ninth in the past 10. Roque, Watts and Britta Curl all scored on the power play.
The Badgers scored more than twice on the power play only once in the previous two seasons, converting three times in a 9-1 victory against Syracuse last December. They were 3-for-5 on Saturday.
Sophie Shirley scored twice and Kristen Campbell made 17 saves in the top-ranked Badgers' 4-0 victory over Lindenwood on Friday.
Caitlin Schneider scored a first-period goal for a 3-0 lead, but Lindenwood’s Hannah Alt broke up the shutout 10:42 into the first period. It was the first goal that Badgers goaltender Kristen Campbell allowed since the Western Collegiate Hockey Association championship game last season, a span of 281 minutes, 28 seconds.
The NCAA record is held by former Badgers goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens, 543:53 in 2015-16.
Presley Norby made it 4-1 in the second period and Watts scored her second goal of the season in the third. Lauren Dabrowski added a second power-play goal for the Lions (0-2).
Wisconsin 3 1 2 — 6
Lindenwood 1 0 1 — 2
First period: W — Mauermann 1 (Bowlby), 4:48; Roque 1 (S. Shirley, Steffen), 6:40 (pp); Schneider 1 (Mauermann, Rowe), 8:18. L — Alt 1 (Antonio, Ganske), 10:42. Penalties: G. Shirley, W, 2:28; Wagner, L, 5:32; Greig, W, 10:27; LaMantia, W, 12:24.
Second period: W — Norby 1, :24. Penalties: Posick, W, 3:14; Martinez, L, 7:27; Adimey, L, 14:37.
Third period: W — Watts 2 (S. Shirley, Steffen), 3:07 (pp). L — Dabrowski 1 (Martinez), 6:29. W — Curl 1 (Watts, Roque), 15:46 (pp). Penalties: Burke, L, 2:37; Bowlby, W, 5:18; Edwards, W, 7:50; Burt, L, 15:19.
Saves: W (Campbell 5-2-5) 12; L (Asplundh 3-x-x, Wolf 3-21-12) 39. Power plays: W 3-for-5; L 2-for-6. Att. — 129.