Badgers women's hockey beats Northeastern in OT in Battle at the Burgh final

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Northeastern junior goalie Aerin Frankel made a career high 51 saves in the championship game of the Battle at the Burgh on Sunday.
But the tournament’s inaugural MVP couldn’t make an overtime stop on junior forward Caitlin Schneider, whose power-play goal with 1 minute remaining provided the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team with a 4-3 victory at the Lemieux Sports Complex.
“The word of the day we established is grit,” UW coach Mark Johnson said. “If we were going to win today, we needed grit. In a rink like this, the corners aren’t very big and there’s going to be a bunch of gritty situations, so we needed to be gritty. Britta (Curl) came up with it before the game, and it carried us right through to the end.”
Said Northeastern coach Dave Flint: “I thought it was a great battle against a really good hockey team. We got an unfortunate bounce there on the power play in overtime and, unfortunately, came out on the short end ... It was our most complete game of the year.”
The top-ranked Badgers (20-1-1) led 2-0 after the first period, but the third-ranked Huskies (15-3-1) pulled even in the opening eight minutes of the second period. UW went out in front again on junior forward Daryl Watts’ 20th goal of the season at 7:45 of the third before Northeastern pulled even again two minutes later on junior defender Skylar Fontaine’s goal.
Curl opened the game’s scoring at 14:33 of the first period. Senior forward Abby Roque made it 2-0 less than 4 minutes later on a power play, with sophomore Sophie Shirley contributing the first of her two assists.
Watts, senior defender Mekenzie Steffen and senior goalie Kristen Campbell were named to the all-tournament team.
You have free articles remaining.
Wisconsin 2 0 1 1 — 4
Northeastern 0 2 1 0 — 3
First period: W — Curl 11 (Mauerman, Pettet), 14:33; Roque 16 (Shirley, Steffen), 18:11 (pp).
Second period: NE — Hobson 3 (Carter, Cross), 1:30 (pp); Ward 4 (Sindoris), 8:34.
Third period: W — Watts 20 (Shirley), 7:45; Fontaine 8 (Aurard), 9:23.
Overtime: W — Schneider 5 (Pettet, LaMantia), 4:00 (pp).
Saves: W (Campbell 15-10-11-1) 37, NE (Frankel 14-14-17-6) 51.
Penalties-minutes: W 3-4; NU 2-6. Power plays: W 2-for-3, NE 1-for-2.