Badgers women's hockey beats Northeastern in OT in Battle at the Burgh final

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Northeastern junior goalie Aerin Frankel made a career high 51 saves in the championship game of the Battle at the Burgh on Sunday.

But the tournament’s inaugural MVP couldn’t make an overtime stop on junior forward Caitlin Schneider, whose power-play goal with 1 minute remaining provided the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team with a 4-3 victory at the Lemieux Sports Complex.

“The word of the day we established is grit,” UW coach Mark Johnson said. “If we were going to win today, we needed grit. In a rink like this, the corners aren’t very big and there’s going to be a bunch of gritty situations, so we needed to be gritty. Britta (Curl) came up with it before the game, and it carried us right through to the end.”

Said Northeastern coach Dave Flint: “I thought it was a great battle against a really good hockey team. We got an unfortunate bounce there on the power play in overtime and, unfortunately, came out on the short end ... It was our most complete game of the year.”