Badgers women regain No. 1 in hockey rankings

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team and Minnesota flipped spots again in the USCHO.com poll, with the Badgers retaking the No. 1 spot Monday.
The Badgers men's hockey team stayed at No. 12 for a third straight week.
Both UW teams earned home sweeps over the weekend. The women's team overwhelmed No. 1 Minnesota in a pair of games after falling to No. 2 in the USCHO poll earlier in the week.
The 5-0 and 6-3 victories represented the most goals UW ever has scored in a two-game series against the Golden Gophers.
The Badgers got 14 of 15 first-place votes. Minnesota held onto the top spot on one ballot and fell to No. 2.
Here's the full USCHO.com Division I women's poll for Jan. 18:
1. Wisconsin (14)
2. Minnesota (1)
3. Ohio State
4. Northeastern
5. Colgate
6. Minnesota Duluth
7. Providence
8. Boston College
9. Penn State
10. Clarkson
The Badgers men's team avenged a pair of home losses to Arizona State in November with a 4-0 victory Saturday and a 5-2 triumph Sunday.
Minnesota, which split with UW on Jan. 9 and 10, fell out of the top spot after being swept at home by Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish entered the top 20 at No. 16.
The Gophers are fourth; Boston College took over at No. 1.
Here's the full USCHO.com Division I men's poll for Jan. 18:
1. Boston College (34)
2. Minnesota State (3)
3. North Dakota (1)
4. Minnesota (2)
5. Bowling Green
6. St. Cloud State
7. Minnesota Duluth
8 (tie). Michigan
8 (tie). Massachusetts
10. Quinnipiac
11. Omaha
12. Wisconsin
13. Northeastern
14. Clarkson
15. UMass Lowell
16. Notre Dame
17. Robert Morris
18. Providence
19. Denver
20. American International
