Badgers women regain No. 1 in hockey rankings

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team and Minnesota flipped spots again in the USCHO.com poll, with the Badgers retaking the No. 1 spot Monday.

The Badgers men's hockey team stayed at No. 12 for a third straight week.

Both UW teams earned home sweeps over the weekend. The women's team overwhelmed No. 1 Minnesota in a pair of games after falling to No. 2 in the USCHO poll earlier in the week.

The 5-0 and 6-3 victories represented the most goals UW ever has scored in a two-game series against the Golden Gophers.

The Badgers got 14 of 15 first-place votes. Minnesota held onto the top spot on one ballot and fell to No. 2.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I women's poll for Jan. 18:

1. Wisconsin (14)