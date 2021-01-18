 Skip to main content
Badgers women regain No. 1 in hockey rankings
UW HOCKEY

Badgers women regain No. 1 in hockey rankings

Badgers vs. Minnesota

The Badgers celebrate Britta Curl's second-period goal in a 6-3 victory against Minnesota on Saturday at LaBahn Arena.

 VICKI DOMBECK, UW ATHLETICS

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team and Minnesota flipped spots again in the USCHO.com poll, with the Badgers retaking the No. 1 spot Monday.

The Badgers men's hockey team stayed at No. 12 for a third straight week.

Both UW teams earned home sweeps over the weekend. The women's team overwhelmed No. 1 Minnesota in a pair of games after falling to No. 2 in the USCHO poll earlier in the week.

The 5-0 and 6-3 victories represented the most goals UW ever has scored in a two-game series against the Golden Gophers.

The Badgers got 14 of 15 first-place votes. Minnesota held onto the top spot on one ballot and fell to No. 2.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I women's poll for Jan. 18:

1. Wisconsin (14)

2. Minnesota (1)

3. Ohio State

4. Northeastern

5. Colgate

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Providence

8. Boston College

9. Penn State

10. Clarkson

The Badgers men's team avenged a pair of home losses to Arizona State in November with a 4-0 victory Saturday and a 5-2 triumph Sunday.

Minnesota, which split with UW on Jan. 9 and 10, fell out of the top spot after being swept at home by Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish entered the top 20 at No. 16.

The Gophers are fourth; Boston College took over at No. 1.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I men's poll for Jan. 18:

1. Boston College (34)

2. Minnesota State (3)

3. North Dakota (1)

4. Minnesota (2)

5. Bowling Green

6. St. Cloud State

7. Minnesota Duluth

8 (tie). Michigan

8 (tie). Massachusetts

10. Quinnipiac

11. Omaha

12. Wisconsin

13. Northeastern

14. Clarkson

15. UMass Lowell

16. Notre Dame

17. Robert Morris

18. Providence

19. Denver

20. American International

