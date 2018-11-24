Try 3 months for $3
UW men's hockey team nets extra point in sudden-death shootout at No. 14 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team left Yost Ice Arena with a split after a second straight tie, with Max Zimmer scoring in a shootout to give the Badgers the extra Big Ten Conference standings point after a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Three stars

No. 3: Badgers defenseman Ty Emberson scored his first collegiate goal on a first-period power play.

No. 2: Michigan goalie Hayden Lavigne made 40 saves and three more in the 3-on-3 overtime.

No. 1: Daniel Lebedeff returned to the Badgers crease with a 35-save effort and stopped both shootout chances he faced.

Up next

The Badgers host No. 6 Penn State at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team can end a long streak without a road series victory when it wraps up a Big Ten Conference series at No. 14 Michigan on Saturday at Yost Ice Arena (6:30 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1070 AM).

It has been more than 21 months since the Badgers won a series away from home with two games against the same opponent. That was Feb. 3-4, 2017, with a sweep at Michigan State. UW has played 12 series away from the Kohl Center since then.

After a 1-1 tie on Friday and Michigan 3-on-3 overtime victory, UW can win the series with a regulation or 5-on-5 overtime win on Saturday.

The Badgers have Daniel Lebedeff starting in goal for the first time since he suffered a head injury in last Friday's game at Ohio State. Jason Dhooghe also is back in the lineup after leaving that same game injured.

Jake Slaker returns to Michigan's top line after missing Friday's game with an illness.

Badgers (5-7-1, 1-3-1-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jarod Zirbel

Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Wolverines (6-5-1, 2-2-1-1)

Forwards

Jake Slaker - Josh Norris - Will Lockwood

Michael Pastujov - Nick Pastujov - Jack Becker

Brendan Warren - Adam Winborg - Luke Morgan

Dakota Raabe - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle

Jack Olmstead

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes - Joseph Cecconi

Griffin Luce - Luke Martin

Nick Blankenburg - Nicholas Boka

Goaltenders

Hayden Lavigne

Strauss Mann

Jack Leavy

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

