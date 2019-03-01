Try 3 months for $3

Sean Dhooghe's second goal of the game, on a breakaway with 26.2 seconds left in overtime, gave the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team a 5-4 victory over Michigan at the Kohl Center on Friday, keeping the Badgers' hopes alive for a home quarterfinal series in the Big Ten Conference playoffs. UW also got goals from Josh Ess, Matthew Freytag and Roman Ahcan in winning in overtime at home for the first time since Dec. 14, 2013, against Colorado College.

Three stars

No. 3: Jimmy Lambert tied the game in the third period for Michigan and had an assist earlier.

No. 2: Seamus Malone reached the 100-point mark with a first-period assist and added another in the second.

No. 1: Sean Dhooghe's overtime goal set off a big celebration on the ice and in the Kohl Center stands.

Playoff picture

Ohio State has a quarterfinal bye, and second-seed Notre Dame will play seventh-seed Michigan State in the opening round next weekend. Otherwise, spots three through six will be determined Saturday, with Minnesota idle and guaranteed to finish no worse than fourth. To get the fourth seed and the final home-ice berth, the Badgers need to beat Michigan on Saturday and have Notre Dame earn at least two points against Penn State. Michigan wraps up home ice with two points against the Badgers. Penn State needs at least two points against Notre Dame and UW to defeat Michigan, or a victory against the Irish and Michigan to get no more than one point against UW.

Up next

The Badgers and the Wolverines play the regular-season finale at 8 p.m. at the Kohl Center. The Notre Dame-Penn State game starts at 6 p.m.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to keep itself in contention for one of two remaining Big Ten Conference quarterfinal home series spots when it hosts Michigan on Friday at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM).

The Badgers need three points against the Wolverines and to have Notre Dame get at least two points against Penn State to send their hopes into the final day Saturday. Ohio State has won the regular-season title and Minnesota has already clinched a home spot. UW, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State are batting for the other two hosting roles.

UW hasn't trailed Michigan yet this season but got only two ties out of its series in Ann Arbor in November, losing a 3-on-3 overtime and then winning a shootout on consecutive nights.

Badgers (11-16-5, 7-10-5-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Seamus Malone - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Jack Gorniak

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Max Zimmer

Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield - Will Johnson

Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Jesper Peltonen - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Wolverines (13-12-7, 9-8-5-2)

Forwards

Will Lockwood - Nick Pastujov - Jack Becker

Michael Pastujov - Jake Slaker - Jimmy Lambert

Brendan Warren - Adam Winborg - Luke Morgan

Dakota Raabe - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle

Jack Randl

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes - Joseph Cecconi

Jack Summers - Nicholas Boka

Griffin Luce - Nick Blankenburg

Jake Gingell

Goaltenders

Hayden Lavigne

Strauss Mann

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

View comments