Sean Dhooghe's second goal of the game, on a breakaway with 26.2 seconds left in overtime, gave the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team a 5-4 victory over Michigan at the Kohl Center on Friday, keeping the Badgers' hopes alive for a home quarterfinal series in the Big Ten Conference playoffs. UW also got goals from Josh Ess, Matthew Freytag and Roman Ahcan in winning in overtime at home for the first time since Dec. 14, 2013, against Colorado College.
Three stars
No. 3: Jimmy Lambert tied the game in the third period for Michigan and had an assist earlier.
No. 2: Seamus Malone reached the 100-point mark with a first-period assist and added another in the second.
No. 1: Sean Dhooghe's overtime goal set off a big celebration on the ice and in the Kohl Center stands.
Playoff picture
Ohio State has a quarterfinal bye, and second-seed Notre Dame will play seventh-seed Michigan State in the opening round next weekend. Otherwise, spots three through six will be determined Saturday, with Minnesota idle and guaranteed to finish no worse than fourth. To get the fourth seed and the final home-ice berth, the Badgers need to beat Michigan on Saturday and have Notre Dame earn at least two points against Penn State. Michigan wraps up home ice with two points against the Badgers. Penn State needs at least two points against Notre Dame and UW to defeat Michigan, or a victory against the Irish and Michigan to get no more than one point against UW.
Up next
The Badgers and the Wolverines play the regular-season finale at 8 p.m. at the Kohl Center. The Notre Dame-Penn State game starts at 6 p.m.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to keep itself in contention for one of two remaining Big Ten Conference quarterfinal home series spots when it hosts Michigan on Friday at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM).
The Badgers need three points against the Wolverines and to have Notre Dame get at least two points against Penn State to send their hopes into the final day Saturday. Ohio State has won the regular-season title and Minnesota has already clinched a home spot. UW, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State are batting for the other two hosting roles.
UW hasn't trailed Michigan yet this season but got only two ties out of its series in Ann Arbor in November, losing a 3-on-3 overtime and then winning a shootout on consecutive nights.
Badgers (11-16-5, 7-10-5-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Seamus Malone - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Jack Gorniak
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Max Zimmer
Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield - Will Johnson
Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Jesper Peltonen - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Wolverines (13-12-7, 9-8-5-2)
Forwards
Will Lockwood - Nick Pastujov - Jack Becker
Michael Pastujov - Jake Slaker - Jimmy Lambert
Brendan Warren - Adam Winborg - Luke Morgan
Dakota Raabe - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle
Jack Randl
Defensemen
Quinn Hughes - Joseph Cecconi
Jack Summers - Nicholas Boka
Griffin Luce - Nick Blankenburg
Jake Gingell
Goaltenders
Hayden Lavigne
Strauss Mann