NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team generated its largest road goal total in more than 42 years, with Cole Caufield, Alex Turcotte and K'Andre Miller all scoring twice in an 11-5 victory over Merrimack on Saturday at Lawler Rink.
Three stars
No. 3: Roman Ahcan had a goal and two assists, scoring the goal that gave the Badgers the lead for good.
No. 2: Alex Turcotte added an assist to his two goals.
No. 1: Cole Caufield: Four goals in two games for the freshman.
Up next
The Badgers host Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has started a season 0-2 only three times in the last 20 years.
The Badgers will try to avoid that outcome Saturday as they close out a weekend trip to the Bay State at Merrimack (6 p.m., no TV, live stream, 1070 AM).
UW lost 5-3 at Boston College on Friday, only the second time in the last 17 seasons it has allowed five or more goals in the season opener. The other also was at BC in 2008.
That season was one of the three in the last 20 in which the Badgers started 0-2. The others were 2012 and 2014.
Freshman right wing Ryder Donovan makes his debut after sitting out Friday. He replaces Dominick Mersch as the 13th forward on the line chart.
Captain Chase Gresock, Merrimack's leading scorer last season, is out injured.
Badgers (0-1)
Forwards
Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Jack Gorniak - Mick Messner - Brock Caufield
Ryder Donovan
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Warriors (0-2)
Forwards
Logan Drevitch - Tyler Irvine - Regan Kimens
Mac Welsher - Patrick Kramer - Sami Tavernier
Liam Walsh - Jordan Seyfert - Hugo Esselin
Ben Brar - Joey Cassetti - Tyler Drevitch
Defensemen
Zach Uens - Declan Carlile
Zach Vinnell - Tyler Heidt
Dominic Dockery - Liam Dennison
Jacob Modry
Goaltenders
Jere Huhtamaa
James Corcoran
Troy Kobryn