NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team generated its largest road goal total in more than 42 years, with Cole Caufield, Alex Turcotte and K'Andre Miller all scoring twice in an 11-5 victory over Merrimack on Saturday at Lawler Rink.

Three stars

No. 3: Roman Ahcan had a goal and two assists, scoring the goal that gave the Badgers the lead for good.

No. 2: Alex Turcotte added an assist to his two goals.

No. 1: Cole Caufield: Four goals in two games for the freshman.

Up next

The Badgers host Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has started a season 0-2 only three times in the last 20 years.

The Badgers will try to avoid that outcome Saturday as they close out a weekend trip to the Bay State at Merrimack (6 p.m., no TV, live stream, 1070 AM).

UW lost 5-3 at Boston College on Friday, only the second time in the last 17 seasons it has allowed five or more goals in the season opener. The other also was at BC in 2008.

That season was one of the three in the last 20 in which the Badgers started 0-2. The others were 2012 and 2014.

Freshman right wing Ryder Donovan makes his debut after sitting out Friday. He replaces Dominick Mersch as the 13th forward on the line chart.

Captain Chase Gresock, Merrimack's leading scorer last season, is out injured.

Badgers (0-1)

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Jack Gorniak - Mick Messner - Brock Caufield

Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Warriors (0-2)

Forwards

Logan Drevitch - Tyler Irvine - Regan Kimens

Mac Welsher - Patrick Kramer - Sami Tavernier

Liam Walsh - Jordan Seyfert - Hugo Esselin

Ben Brar - Joey Cassetti - Tyler Drevitch

Defensemen

Zach Uens - Declan Carlile

Zach Vinnell - Tyler Heidt

Dominic Dockery - Liam Dennison

Jacob Modry

Goaltenders

Jere Huhtamaa

James Corcoran

Troy Kobryn

