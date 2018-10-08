Try 1 month for 99¢

Roman Ahcan scored and added two assists, and Max Zimmer scored twice in the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's 8-2 victory over Victoria on Sunday in an exhibition game at the Kohl Center.

Three stars

No. 3: UW's Dominick Mersch had seven shots on goal and was plus-2 in addition to his first-period goal, which turned out to be the winner.

No. 2: Max Zimmer scored a pair of beauties for the Badgers, something that they'd love to see continue into the regular season.

No. 1: Roman Ahcan had three points on a goal and two assists and was plus-3 while playing on the fourth line with Mersch and Brock Caufield.

Up next

The Badgers open the regular season against No. 12 Boston College at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team ends its longest offseason in 22 years Sunday with an exhibition game against Canadian school Victoria at the Kohl Center (5 p.m., no TV, 100.9 FM).

The 218 days since the 2017-18 season ended with a loss to Michigan on March 3 is the longest since 1996, when the Badgers had 223 days off between the end of one season and the start of the next.

UW is opening the season with an exhibition game for the sixth time. The last two have been against Victoria, which lost 10-1 to the Badgers on Oct. 1, 2016.

Badgers

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jarod Zirbel

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

Peter Tischke - K'Andre Miller

Josh Ess - Ty Emberson

Jake Bunz - Jesper Peltonen

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

