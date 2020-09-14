Badgers' Tony Granato selected for U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Among its enshrined members, the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame has five University of Wisconsin men's players and two coaches.
Add one more to each of those categories.
Tony Granato, one of the Badgers' all-time goal-scoring greats as a player and now the program's fifth-year head coach, is part of the American hockey hall's Class of 2020 announced Monday night.
The others are Boston College coach Jerry York, former North Dakota and Omaha coach Dean Blais and four-time Olympian Jenny Potter, who played collegiately at Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota.
USA Hockey, which is the caretaker of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, is planning a December 2021 induction ceremony for both this year's class and one that will be announced in 2021.
Granato will join his sister, Cammi, in the Eveleth, Minnesota, shrine to American hockey. Cammi Granato, the captain of the gold medal-winning 1998 U.S. Olympic women's hockey team, was the first woman inducted in 2008.
Former Badgers men's hockey players Mark Johnson (2004), Mike Richter (2008), Chris Chelios (2011), Gary Suter (2011) and Brian Rafalski (2014) have entered as individuals. Former UW coaches Bob Johnson (1991) and Jeff Sauer (2014) also are honored members.
Mark Johnson and Bob Suter were inducted as part of the 1980 U.S. Olympic team in 2003 and Jim Carey, Richter, Gary Suter and Chelios went in with the 1996 U.S. World Cup of Hockey team in 2016.
Tony Granato's contributions to USA Hockey date to 1983, when the Downers Grove, Illinois, native represented the country in an international tournament for the first of six straight years before he started a 14-season pro career.
He played in the World Junior Championship in 1983 and 1984, the first while he was a senior at Northwood School in New York and the second during his freshman year with the Badgers.
After each of his final three seasons at UW, Granato played in the World Championship. He then was a member of the U.S. national team in 1987-88, leading to a spot in the 1988 Olympics. He also appeared in the 1991 Canada Cup.
Since starting his coaching career in 2002, Granato has been back to the Olympics twice — as an assistant in 2014 and as head coach of a team of non-NHL players in 2018.
During his Badgers playing career, Granato earned a Hobey Baker Award finalist spot and two All-American awards as a prolific goal scorer. His 100 goals in 152 collegiate games from 1983 to 1987 trails only Mark Johnson (125 in 125) and Bert DeHate (108 in 95) on UW's all-time list.
Granato is fourth on UW's career points list with 220.
After finishing the 1987-88 Olympic season with Colorado of the International Hockey League, Granato debuted with the New York Rangers in the fall of 1988. His 36 goals in 1988-89 still stands as the NHL team's rookie record.
In 852 NHL regular-season and playoff games with New York, Los Angeles and San Jose, Granato had 264 goals and 535 points.
His playing career nearly ended in the 1995-96 season when he needed surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain. But he returned the following season and was the recipient of the NHL's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for dedication to hockey.
Granato was a head coach and an assistant coach for the NHL's Colorado Avalanche from 2002 to 2009 before stints as an assistant in Pittsburgh (2009-14) and Detroit (2014-16).
In 2016, he took over a Badgers program that had won just 12 games over the previous two seasons. He was the Big Ten Conference's coach of the year in 2016-17 but the Badgers lost the conference championship game and missed the NCAA tournament.
UW has been five, four and six games under .500 in the last three seasons.
Photos: Tony Granato through the years
Since leaving the Badgers in 1987, Tony Granato has represented the U.S. in the Olympics, played 13 seasons in the NHL, coached for numerous NHL teams and is now head coach for his alma mater's men's hockey team.
