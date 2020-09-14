Badgers' Tony Granato selected for U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Tony Granato's contributions to USA Hockey date to 1983, when the Downers Grove, Illinois, native represented the country in an international tournament for the first of six straight years before he started a 14-season pro career.

He played in the World Junior Championship in 1983 and 1984, the first while he was a senior at Northwood School in New York and the second during his freshman year with the Badgers.

After each of his final three seasons at UW, Granato played in the World Championship. He then was a member of the U.S. national team in 1987-88, leading to a spot in the 1988 Olympics. He also appeared in the 1991 Canada Cup.

Since starting his coaching career in 2002, Granato has been back to the Olympics twice — as an assistant in 2014 and as head coach of a team of non-NHL players in 2018.

During his Badgers playing career, Granato earned a Hobey Baker Award finalist spot and two All-American awards as a prolific goal scorer. His 100 goals in 152 collegiate games from 1983 to 1987 trails only Mark Johnson (125 in 125) and Bert DeHate (108 in 95) on UW's all-time list.

Granato is fourth on UW's career points list with 220.