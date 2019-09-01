Unusual request gives Wisconsin Badgers goalies extra work in exhibition victory over British Columbia
Because of injuries to the Thunderbirds' top two goalies, Badgers netminders played in both creases in UW's 7-5 victory in Vancouver.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Cole Caufield scored three times and added an assist as the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team finished its foreign trip with a 7-5 victory over British Columbia, which used Badgers goalies in its net because of injuries to its team.
Three stars
No. 3: UW's Sean Dhooghe had a goal and an assist.
No. 2: Badgers defenseman K'Andre Miller assisted on four of UW's first five goals.
No. 1: Caufield added three goals to the one he scored on Friday, leaving a positive impression on Montreal Canadiens fans in attendance.
Up next
The Badgers open the regular season at Boston College on Oct. 11.
Pregame
After Sunday's exhibition game against British Columbia (3 p.m., no TV, no radio, my Facebook live stream, UW's Facebook live stream) closes the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's foreign trip, the Badgers have 40 days until they face another opponent.
So UW will be looking to leave a good account of itself before it returns to preseason practice leading up to the Oct. 11 regular-season opener at Boston College. Coach Tony Granato was hoping to see more of a free-flowing game in Friday's 3-0 Badgers victory, but the teams ended up in a more physical contest.
In a twist you'll only see in an exhibition game, Badgers goalies will be playing for both sides. UBC's Rylan Toth, who played well in Friday's game, is injured and isn't expected to play. UW's Daniel Lebedeff is likely to start the game in UBC's net, with Jack Berry starting for the Badgers. Johan Blomquist should replace Berry at some point.
Badgers
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Jack Gorniak - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Ryder Donovan
Max Zimmer - Dominick Mersch - Jason Dhooghe
Mick Messner
Defensemen
K'Andre Miller - Wyatt Kalynuk
Ty Emberson - Josh Ess
Jesper Peltonen - Tyler Inamoto
Mike Vorlicky - Shay Donovan
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Thunderbirds
Forwards
Jake Kryski - Austin Glover - Austin Vetterl
Maxwell James - Tyler Sandhu - Quinn Benjafield
Quentin Greenwood - Matt Revel - Carter Popoff
Brett Clayton - Murphy Stratton
Defensemen
Jon Smart - Jerret Smith
Kyle Becker - Ryan Pouliot
Shaun Dosanjh - Tanner Faith
Joe Carvalho