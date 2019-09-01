VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Cole Caufield scored three times and added an assist as the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team finished its foreign trip with a 7-5 victory over British Columbia, which used Badgers goalies in its net because of injuries to its team.

Three stars

No. 3: UW's Sean Dhooghe had a goal and an assist.

No. 2: Badgers defenseman K'Andre Miller assisted on four of UW's first five goals.

No. 1: Caufield added three goals to the one he scored on Friday, leaving a positive impression on Montreal Canadiens fans in attendance.

Up next

The Badgers open the regular season at Boston College on Oct. 11.

Pregame

After Sunday's exhibition game against British Columbia (3 p.m., no TV, no radio, my Facebook live stream, UW's Facebook live stream) closes the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's foreign trip, the Badgers have 40 days until they face another opponent.

So UW will be looking to leave a good account of itself before it returns to preseason practice leading up to the Oct. 11 regular-season opener at Boston College. Coach Tony Granato was hoping to see more of a free-flowing game in Friday's 3-0 Badgers victory, but the teams ended up in a more physical contest.

In a twist you'll only see in an exhibition game, Badgers goalies will be playing for both sides. UBC's Rylan Toth, who played well in Friday's game, is injured and isn't expected to play. UW's Daniel Lebedeff is likely to start the game in UBC's net, with Jack Berry starting for the Badgers. Johan Blomquist should replace Berry at some point.

Badgers

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Jack Gorniak - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Ryder Donovan

Max Zimmer - Dominick Mersch - Jason Dhooghe

Mick Messner

Defensemen

K'Andre Miller - Wyatt Kalynuk

Ty Emberson - Josh Ess

Jesper Peltonen - Tyler Inamoto

Mike Vorlicky - Shay Donovan

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Thunderbirds

Forwards

Jake Kryski - Austin Glover - Austin Vetterl

Maxwell James - Tyler Sandhu - Quinn Benjafield

Quentin Greenwood - Matt Revel - Carter Popoff

Brett Clayton - Murphy Stratton

Defensemen

Jon Smart - Jerret Smith

Kyle Becker - Ryan Pouliot

Shaun Dosanjh - Tanner Faith

Joe Carvalho

