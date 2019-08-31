VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway scored power-play goals, Jason Dhooghe added a third-period score and Daniel Lebedeff made 26 saves in the University of Wisconsin's 3-0 exhibition victory over British Columbia on Friday at Father Bauer Arena.
Three stars
No. 3: Owen Lindmark did a lot of work on the penalty kill and set up Dhooghe's goal.
No. 2: Lebedeff looked composed and square to shooters.
No. 1: Holloway led the Badgers with eight shots on goal and brought a physical presence.
Up next
The Badgers and Thunderbirds play the second of two games on UW's foreign tour at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Pregame
It's an unusual time of year for the first University of Wisconsin men's hockey exhibition game, and an unusual location.
The Badgers play the University of British Columbia on Friday (9 p.m. Central, no TV, no radio) in the first of two games on their foreign tour. It's UW's first game outside of the U.S. and its first game in August. Its first game in September comes Sunday against the Thunderbirds.
Nothing about these games counts toward the Badgers' record or stats. UW is planning on seeing a number of different combinations through the weekend, and the plan was to rest one line each period.
Badgers
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Jack Gorniak - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Ryder Donovan
Max Zimmer - Dominick Mersch - Jason Dhooghe
Mick Messner
Defensemen
K'Andre Miller - Wyatt Kalynuk
Ty Emberson - Josh Ess
Jesper Peltonen - Tyler Inamoto
Mike Vorlicky - Shay Donovan
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Thunderbirds
Forwards
Maxwell James - Austin Glover - Austin Vetterl
Jake Kryski - Tyler Sandhu - Quinn Benjafield
Quentin Greenwood - Matt Revel - Carter Popoff
Brett Clayton - Dryden Michaud - Murphy Stratton
Defensemen
Joe Carvalho - Jerret Smith
Jon Smart - Ryan Pouliot
Shaun Dosanjh - Kyle Becker
Goaltenders
Rylan Toth
Ben Maquignaz