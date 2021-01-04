Badgers teammates to face each other for gold medal at World Junior Championship

University of Wisconsin men's hockey players have never faced off in a World Junior Championship gold-medal game.

That'll change Tuesday after the United States and Canada advanced to play for the championship.

Former Badgers player Alex Turcotte scored and later assisted on the game-winning goal and UW sophomore Cole Caufield had an assist in the Americans' 4-3 victory over Finland in the semifinals in Edmonton, Alberta.

That came hours after Badgers sophomore Dylan Holloway and Canada earned a 5-0 victory over Russia.

The Badgers are guaranteed to add to their list of 10 players who have won gold at the World Juniors when the border rivals play Tuesday (8:30 p.m., NHL Network).

Turcotte set up Arthur Kaliyev for a top-shelf shot with 1:16 remaining to break a 3-3 tie after Finland rallied from a two-goal deficit entering the third period.

Turcotte put the U.S. ahead in the first period with his second goal of the tournament.

Caufield later assisted on a Matthew Boldy power-play goal that provided a 3-1 lead in the second period.

Turcotte was plus-1 in 16:45 of ice time. Caufield played 17:01.