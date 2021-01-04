Badgers teammates to face each other for gold medal at World Junior Championship

University of Wisconsin men's hockey players have never faced off in a World Junior Championship gold-medal game.
That'll change Tuesday after the United States and Canada advanced to play for the championship.
Former Badgers player Alex Turcotte scored and later assisted on the game-winning goal and UW sophomore Cole Caufield had an assist in the Americans' 4-3 victory over Finland in the semifinals in Edmonton, Alberta.
That came hours after Badgers sophomore Dylan Holloway and Canada earned a 5-0 victory over Russia.
The Badgers are guaranteed to add to their list of 10 players who have won gold at the World Juniors when the border rivals play Tuesday (8:30 p.m., NHL Network).
Turcotte set up Arthur Kaliyev for a top-shelf shot with 1:16 remaining to break a 3-3 tie after Finland rallied from a two-goal deficit entering the third period.
Turcotte put the U.S. ahead in the first period with his second goal of the tournament.
Caufield later assisted on a Matthew Boldy power-play goal that provided a 3-1 lead in the second period.
Turcotte was plus-1 in 16:45 of ice time. Caufield played 17:01.
Turcotte and Caufield both were called for penalties, the latter for delay of game with the U.S. holding a 3-1 lead in the third period.
Holloway had three shots on goal in 13:34 of ice time for Canada, which rolled behind a three-goal first period.
The two other NCAA players on Canada's roster made their mark Monday. Boston College's Alex Newhook scored 59 seconds into the game and Northeastern's Devon Levi made 28 saves for his third shutout of the tournament.
Canada has outscored opponents 42-4 in six games, hasn't allowed an even-strength goal and hasn't trailed.
The 10 Badgers players that have won World Juniors are Jake Dowell (U.S., 2004), Jeff Likens (U.S., 2004), Ryan Suter (U.S., 2004), Kyle Turris (Canada, 2008), Cody Goloubef (Canada, 2009), Derek Stepan (U.S., 2010), Jake Gardiner (U.S., 2010), John Ramage (U.S., 2010), Jake McCabe (U.S., 2013) and Luke Kunin (U.S., 2017).