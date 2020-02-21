Badgers 7, Sun Devils 6: Quick wrapup and three stars from Wisconsin's victory against No. 9 Arizona State

Roman Ahcan completed his first collegiate hat trick, scoring the go-ahead goal with 1:09 left in the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's 7-6 victory against No. 9 Arizona State on Friday at the Kohl Center. Alex Turcotte scored twice for the Badgers, and Johnny Walker had two goals for the Sun Devils.

Three stars

No. 3: Walker reached 20 goals on the season.

No. 2: Turcotte scored his first goal in 16 games and added another.

No. 1: Ahcan's third multiple-goal game of the season was his first with three.

Up next

The Badgers host the Sun Devils on Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to break No. 9 Arizona State's seven-game winning streak when the teams open a non-conference series at the Kohl Center on Friday (7 p.m., no TV, BTN+ pay stream, 1310 AM).