Badgers 7, Sun Devils 6: Quick wrapup and three stars from Wisconsin's victory against No. 9 Arizona State

Roman Ahcan completed his first collegiate hat trick, scoring the go-ahead goal with 1:09 left in the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's 7-6 victory against No. 9 Arizona State on Friday at the Kohl Center. Alex Turcotte scored twice for the Badgers, and Johnny Walker had two goals for the Sun Devils.
Three stars
No. 3: Walker reached 20 goals on the season.
No. 2: Turcotte scored his first goal in 16 games and added another.
No. 1: Ahcan's third multiple-goal game of the season was his first with three.
Up next
The Badgers host the Sun Devils on Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to break No. 9 Arizona State's seven-game winning streak when the teams open a non-conference series at the Kohl Center on Friday (7 p.m., no TV, BTN+ pay stream, 1310 AM).
It's the third all-time meeting between the Badgers and the Sun Devils. UW swept a series in Madison on Oct. 30-31, 2015, Arizona State's first season. But to say the Sun Devils aren't the same team they were back then would be putting it mildly.
The independent program is in its second straight season of 20 wins or more and is looking to wrap up a second straight at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. The Badgers, meanwhile, are trying to build momentum for the Big Ten Conference playoffs, which offers their only hope at an NCAA spot.
Badgers (11-18-1)
Forwards
Dylan Holloway - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Linus Weissbach
Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Jack Berry
Sun Devils (22-9-3)
Forwards
Jordan Sandhu - James Sanchez - Johnny Walker
PJ Marrocco - Filips Buncis - Austin Lemieux
Tyler Busch - Brett Gruber - Willie Knierim
Dominic Garcia - Steenn Pasichnuk - Connor Stuart
Defensemen
Brinson Pasichnuk - Josh Maniscalco
Jarrod Gourley - Jacob Wilson
Jacob Semik - Jack Judson
Gvido Jansons
Goaltenders
Evan DeBrouwer
Max Prawdzik
Officials
Referees: Anthony Czech and Ian McCambridge
Linesmen: Matt Gerlach and Bill Hancock