Badgers 6, Sun Devils 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against No. 9 Arizona State

Max Zimmer scored twice on senior night, and the University of Wisconsin completed its second sweep of the season, defeating No. 9 Arizona State 6-2 on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Three stars

No. 3: Daniel Lebedeff stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced, one night after allowing six goals.

No. 2: Owen Lindmark scored and added an assist and two penalties drawn.

No. 1: Zimmer left the Kohl Center on a high note with his second collegiate two-goal game.

Up next

The Badgers close the regular season at Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will honor its three seniors before it plays No. 9 Arizona State on Saturday (7 p.m., no TV, BTN+ pay stream, 1310 AM), and it appears one of them will make his first collegiate start.