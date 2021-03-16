Badgers suffocate Providence to reach NCAA-record seventh straight women's hockey Frozen Four

She had to make only 12 saves and none in the first 29 minutes but was challenged once Providence got some momentum in the middle frame.

UW hasn't allowed a goal in an NCAA quarterfinal game since 2015, a stretch of 302:53 of playing time.

Pettet gave the Badgers the lead in a relentless first period for UW. The Badgers outshot the Friars 13-0 and had 32 of the 34 shot attempts.

But it took 11 shots for UW to get one past goaltender Sandra Abstreiter (41 saves). Pettet skated off the left-wing boards with the puck and fired a shot that glanced off Abstreiter's stick on the way into the net.

The Badgers (15-3-1) weren't able to add on thanks to Abstreiter, and the Friars (12-8-1) put pressure on Blair when they got their offense going in the second period.

Providence's first shot on goal came nine minutes into the middle frame, but it then generated four more over the next 60 seconds. That stretch started when Blair misplayed an outlet pass and the Badgers got pinned into the defensive zone.

Blair had to stretch to her right to deny Hunter Barnett on a sharp-angle rebound of a wide shot that bounced off the end boards.