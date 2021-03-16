Badgers suffocate Providence to reach NCAA-record seventh straight women's hockey Frozen Four

Shutouts in the NCAA quarterfinals have become the norm for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.
Not usually like this, however.
Brette Pettet's goal gave UW the lead and goaltender Kennedy Blair got to take most of the first period off as the second-seeded Badgers defeated No. 7 seed Providence 3-0 on Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania.
The Badgers got the first 21 shots on goal but then had to buckle in and hold on for stretches of the second period.
Sophie Shirley provided some separation by scoring early in the third period and into an empty net late for the Badgers, who broke a tie with Minnesota for the NCAA record by qualifying for a seventh consecutive Frozen Four. They'll play either Ohio State or Boston College in Thursday's semifinals at Erie Insurance Arena.
UW entered Tuesday with a four-game streak of shutouts in NCAA quarterfinal games and outscored Mercyhurst, Robert Morris, Minnesota and Syracuse by a combined 21-0 from 2016 to 2019. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UW had a 44-12 advantage in shots on goal and 82-31 edge in shot attempts Tuesday, but scoring wasn't to the earlier quarterfinal levels. Still, Blair followed in the footsteps of Ann-Renée Desbiens and Kristen Campbell in earning a shutout in the Badgers' NCAA Tournament opener.
She had to make only 12 saves and none in the first 29 minutes but was challenged once Providence got some momentum in the middle frame.
UW hasn't allowed a goal in an NCAA quarterfinal game since 2015, a stretch of 302:53 of playing time.
Pettet gave the Badgers the lead in a relentless first period for UW. The Badgers outshot the Friars 13-0 and had 32 of the 34 shot attempts.
But it took 11 shots for UW to get one past goaltender Sandra Abstreiter (41 saves). Pettet skated off the left-wing boards with the puck and fired a shot that glanced off Abstreiter's stick on the way into the net.
The Badgers (15-3-1) weren't able to add on thanks to Abstreiter, and the Friars (12-8-1) put pressure on Blair when they got their offense going in the second period.
Providence's first shot on goal came nine minutes into the middle frame, but it then generated four more over the next 60 seconds. That stretch started when Blair misplayed an outlet pass and the Badgers got pinned into the defensive zone.
Blair had to stretch to her right to deny Hunter Barnett on a sharp-angle rebound of a wide shot that bounced off the end boards.
Providence's 12 shots on goal was two more than the lowest for an NCAA Tournament game, set in 2005 by Dartmouth against Minnesota.
Shirley made it 2-0 in the third period, but Britta Curl did the hard work behind the net. She stole the puck from Providence forward Bailey Burton and fed Shirley in the slot.
Shirley also scored into an empty net in the final two minutes.
UW has won its last 13 quarterfinal games after losing to Dartmouth in its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2005.
This story will be updated.
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers women's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Read stories from University of Wisconsin women's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.
Minnesota twice pulls within one goal in the third period, but UW holds on in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals.
Eden scored 42 seconds into overtime as the Badgers defeated Ohio State.
The Badgers won their fifth WCHA regular-season title in the last six years with a frantic finish at Minnesota Duluth.
Gabbie Hughes scored twice for the seventh-ranked Bulldogs, who can pass the Badgers for the crown with another victory Saturday.
It was the 11th multiple-goal game with the Badgers for Sophie Shirley but just the first for her younger sister.
Kennedy Blair made 12 saves for her fourth shutout of the season, and four players scored goals in the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s 4-0 victory against Bemidji State at LaBahn Arena.
A day after No. 1 UW rallied for an overtime victory, No. 2 Minnesota earned a split of six points in the series by fighting back for a 2-2 tie and a shootout win.
Daryl Watts' NCAA-leading 13th goal of the season and second of the game on a 3-on-1 rush finished off a comeback from a two-goal deficit in the third period.
A day after winning 10-0, the Badgers didn't lead Saturday until the final two minutes.
The Badgers have won 26 straight games against the Huskies.
The Badgers broke out of a scoring funk with an unprecedented offensive showing against their archrivals.
Five players scored and Kennedy Blair made 30 saves as the Badgers erased some of the bad taste from last week's split with Ohio State.
Coach Mark Johnson said the Badgers "didn't do a very good job with the puck" in losing to the Buckeyes.
Daryl Watts and Nicole LaMantia score in the final period, and UW gets 28 saves from Kennedy Blair.
Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair made 11 of her 21 saves in the third period as she shut out an opponent for the second time in four games this season.
Daryl Watts scored on the power play with 3:15 remaining as the top-ranked Badgers defeated Minnesota State.
Junior Sophie Shirley becomes 18th player in program history to reach 50 career goals.
Sloppiness in the defensive zone led to the Badgers falling behind, coach Mark Johnson said.