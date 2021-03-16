 Skip to main content
Badgers suffocate Providence to reach NCAA-record seventh straight women's hockey Frozen Four
UW WOMEN’S HOCKEY | NCAA TOURNAMENT

Badgers suffocate Providence to reach NCAA-record seventh straight women's hockey Frozen Four

University of Wisconsin women's hockey defenseman Grace Bowlby talks with the media on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Video courtesy UW Athletics.

Shutouts in the NCAA quarterfinals have become the norm for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.

Not usually like this, however.

Brette Pettet's goal gave UW the lead and goaltender Kennedy Blair got to take most of the first period off as the second-seeded Badgers defeated No. 7 seed Providence 3-0 on Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The Badgers got the first 21 shots on goal but then had to buckle in and hold on for stretches of the second period.

Sophie Shirley provided some separation by scoring early in the third period and into an empty net late for the Badgers, who broke a tie with Minnesota for the NCAA record by qualifying for a seventh consecutive Frozen Four. They'll play either Ohio State or Boston College in Thursday's semifinals at Erie Insurance Arena.

UW entered Tuesday with a four-game streak of shutouts in NCAA quarterfinal games and outscored Mercyhurst, Robert Morris, Minnesota and Syracuse by a combined 21-0 from 2016 to 2019. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW had a 44-12 advantage in shots on goal and 82-31 edge in shot attempts Tuesday, but scoring wasn't to the earlier quarterfinal levels. Still, Blair followed in the footsteps of Ann-Renée Desbiens and Kristen Campbell in earning a shutout in the Badgers' NCAA Tournament opener.

She had to make only 12 saves and none in the first 29 minutes but was challenged once Providence got some momentum in the middle frame.

UW hasn't allowed a goal in an NCAA quarterfinal game since 2015, a stretch of 302:53 of playing time.

Pettet gave the Badgers the lead in a relentless first period for UW. The Badgers outshot the Friars 13-0 and had 32 of the 34 shot attempts.

But it took 11 shots for UW to get one past goaltender Sandra Abstreiter (41 saves). Pettet skated off the left-wing boards with the puck and fired a shot that glanced off Abstreiter's stick on the way into the net.

The Badgers (15-3-1) weren't able to add on thanks to Abstreiter, and the Friars (12-8-1) put pressure on Blair when they got their offense going in the second period.

Providence's first shot on goal came nine minutes into the middle frame, but it then generated four more over the next 60 seconds. That stretch started when Blair misplayed an outlet pass and the Badgers got pinned into the defensive zone.

Blair had to stretch to her right to deny Hunter Barnett on a sharp-angle rebound of a wide shot that bounced off the end boards.

Providence's 12 shots on goal was two more than the lowest for an NCAA Tournament game, set in 2005 by Dartmouth against Minnesota.

Shirley made it 2-0 in the third period, but Britta Curl did the hard work behind the net. She stole the puck from Providence forward Bailey Burton and fed Shirley in the slot.

Shirley also scored into an empty net in the final two minutes.

UW has won its last 13 quarterfinal games after losing to Dartmouth in its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2005.

This story will be updated.

