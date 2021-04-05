Badgers' style must evolve for shot at defending Big Ten hockey title

The specific brand of winning engineered by the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in the 2020-21 season is not easily repeatable when the pieces scatter.

The combination of a once-in-a-generation leading scorer, a similarly rare power play and a motivated and motivating group of captains provided a narrow window for success.

Has it closed? The Badgers hope not, but the departure of key players mean they'll have to go about things in a much different way when next season arrives.

The scale probably will need to tilt from highly skilled to gritty for UW to return to the NCAA Tournament in 2022. The team already has lost two of its top six forwards from this season; two more could be on the way out.

Sustainable college hockey programs can shift along with their roster makeup and take advantage of whatever a strength is in a particular season. The Badgers have to prove they're more than Cole Caufield and Co. to show their return to national prominence was more than a one-shot deal.

"I think that the blueprint of what the locker room's like and what our core values are as a group are in place," coach Tony Granato said. "Now it's our job as coaches and returning players to continue what we started this year and build on it."