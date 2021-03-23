Badgers sticking with familiar goaltender rotation in NCAA men's hockey tournament

A UW goalie hasn't posted a .920 save percentage since Joel Rumpel in 2013-14, the previous time UW made the NCAA tournament. Rowe is at .934, Beydoun at .922.

Rowe said his start against Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament final was "a tough pill to swallow" even without the added baggage of knowing there was a trophy on the line.

He said he abided by the 24-hour rule, whereby all is forgotten within a day of the outcome.

"For me, that next ice session has always been huge, where you're like, OK, I actually have moved on," Rowe said. "Because in that time you're not in your own head but you're thinking the last time I skated this was the outcome. But practice has been solid this week."

The Badgers' goalie platoon started the week after the only other time Rowe was pulled from a start this season, a loss at Penn State on Jan. 22. Since, Beydoun has started the first game of a series and Rowe has gone in for the second. UW is 11-2-1 over that stretch.

Beydoun has a .947 save percentage — fourth-best in the country — and two shutouts in seven starts during the rotation.