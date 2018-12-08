Sean Dhooghe and K'Andre Miller each had a goal and an assist, and Daniel Lebedeff made 21 saves for his first collegiate shutout as the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team closed the 2018 portion of its schedule with a 3-0 victory over Michigan State on Saturday.
Three stars
No. 3: Sean Dhooghe capped off a solid weekend with his ninth goal of the season, six of which have been on the power play.
No. 2: Daniel Lebedeff made 13 saves in the third period, including a nice sliding stop on Cody Milan's one-timer, after facing just eight shots through 40 minutes.
No. 1: K'Andre Miller's play has jumped up a notch in the last few weeks, culminating with his two-point night and six shots on goal.
Up next
The Badgers have the next three weekends off before hosting Denver in a non-conference series on Jan. 4-5.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has a chance to get to where it has been at the holiday break in the last two seasons and where it has never been before under coach Tony Granato when it hosts Michigan State on Saturday (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin, 1070 AM).
The Badgers have been one game over .500 at the break in 2016 and 2017. They can get there with a victory over the Spartans.
And a tie or victory would give UW its longest unbeaten streak in the last three seasons. The Badgers are 2-0-3 in their last five games entering the 2018 finale.
UW didn't make any line changes from its 5-3 victory over the Spartans on Friday, meaning Daniel Lebedeff is getting his fifth straight start in goal. John Lethemon will be in the crease for Michigan State; he shut out the Badgers twice last season.
Badgers (7-7-3, 3-3-3-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Linus Weissbach - Jason Dhooghe - Matthew Freytag
Mick Messner
Defensemen
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Spartans (6-8-1, 2-4-1-1)
Forwards
Taro Hirose - Patrick Khodorenko - Mitchell Lewandowski
Mitchell Mattson - Sam Saliba - Austin Kamer
Brennan Sanford - Tommy Apap - Cody Milan
Logan Lambdin - Adam Goodsir - Jake Smith
David Keefer
Defensemen
Jerad Rosburg - Dennis Cesana
Damian Chrcek - Zach Osburn
Christian Krygier - Tommy Miller
Goaltenders
John Lethemon
Drew DeRidder
Spencer Wright