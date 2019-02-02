Try 1 month for 99¢

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team outshot Michigan State 54-31 but allowed goals in the first minute of the second and third periods in a 2-2 tie on Saturday at Munn Ice Arena. Max Zimmer scored in a shootout to give the Badgers the extra point in the Big Ten Conference standings.

Three stars

No. 3: Linus Weissbach had a goal to give the Badgers a second-period lead.

No. 2: Will Johnson scored and had five shots on goal for the Badgers.

No. 1: Drew DeRidder made 52 saves for the Spartans.

Up next

The Badgers host Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

If the pattern continues for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Saturday, it'll have a split of a four-game road swing.

The Badgers finish a series at Michigan State (4:30 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM), looking to answer for a lethargic performance in a 4-1 loss on Friday.

UW is 2-9-2 on Fridays this season but 7-3-1 on Saturdays, leading freshman center Dominick Mersch to lament after Friday's loss: "We can't wait for a game to get into a series. The series starts on Friday. It doesn't start after a tough game on Friday."

The Badgers, who are 1-5-1 in 2019 and 1-2 on the current stretch of road games, are starting Jack Berry in goal. See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (9-12-4, 5-6-4-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Spartans (10-13-4, 6-8-3-2)

Forwards

Taro Hirose - Patrick Khodorenko - Mitchell Lewandowski

Mitchell Mattson - Sam Saliba - Austin Kamer

Brennan Sanford - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens

Logan Lambdin - Adam Goodsir - Cody Milan

Defensemen

Jerad Rosburg - Dennis Cesana

Cole Krygier - Zach Osburn

Christian Krygier - Tommy Miller

Butrus Ghafari

Goaltenders

Drew DeRidder

John Lethemon

Spencer Wright

