EAST LANSING, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team outshot Michigan State 54-31 but allowed goals in the first minute of the second and third periods in a 2-2 tie on Saturday at Munn Ice Arena. Max Zimmer scored in a shootout to give the Badgers the extra point in the Big Ten Conference standings.
Three stars
No. 3: Linus Weissbach had a goal to give the Badgers a second-period lead.
No. 2: Will Johnson scored and had five shots on goal for the Badgers.
No. 1: Drew DeRidder made 52 saves for the Spartans.
Up next
The Badgers host Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.
Pregame
If the pattern continues for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Saturday, it'll have a split of a four-game road swing.
The Badgers finish a series at Michigan State (4:30 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM), looking to answer for a lethargic performance in a 4-1 loss on Friday.
UW is 2-9-2 on Fridays this season but 7-3-1 on Saturdays, leading freshman center Dominick Mersch to lament after Friday's loss: "We can't wait for a game to get into a series. The series starts on Friday. It doesn't start after a tough game on Friday."
The Badgers, who are 1-5-1 in 2019 and 1-2 on the current stretch of road games, are starting Jack Berry in goal. See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (9-12-4, 5-6-4-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Spartans (10-13-4, 6-8-3-2)
Forwards
Taro Hirose - Patrick Khodorenko - Mitchell Lewandowski
Mitchell Mattson - Sam Saliba - Austin Kamer
Brennan Sanford - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens
Logan Lambdin - Adam Goodsir - Cody Milan
Defensemen
Jerad Rosburg - Dennis Cesana
Cole Krygier - Zach Osburn
Christian Krygier - Tommy Miller
Butrus Ghafari
Goaltenders
Drew DeRidder
John Lethemon
Spencer Wright