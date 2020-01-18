Badgers 3, Spartans 1: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory over Michigan State

Roman Ahcan broke a tie with his ninth goal of the season with 2:08 remaining, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team earned a split of a Big Ten Conference series with a 3-1 victory over No. 20 Michigan State on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Three stars
No. 3: Daniel Lebedeff made 24 saves for the Badgers.
No. 2: Owen Lindmark scored the opening goal for UW.
No. 1: Ahcan scored his fourth goal in the last four games.
Up next
The Badgers play at Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is going back to Daniel Lebedeff in goal as it tries to avoid a regular-season series sweep by Michigan State at the Kohl Center on Saturday (7 p.m., FSW+, 1310 AM).
Jack Berry started the last two games, a 5-2 win against Ohio State last Saturday and a 4-0 loss to the Spartans on Friday.
The Badgers also shuffled one of their top lines, putting Dylan Holloway on left wing with Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield. That trio all was plus-2 in last Saturday's win.
Defensemen Ty Emberson and Mike Vorlicky are out for a second straight game with lower-body injuries. So is forward Max Zimmer.
First-place Michigan State has won the first three games against the Badgers this season. It hasn't swept a four-game season series since 1975-76, when both were members of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. The Spartans also swept UW in a first-round playoff series that season.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (8-12-1, 3-9-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Dylan Holloway - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Mick Messner - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan
Brock Caufield
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
K'Andre Miller - Josh Ess
Jesper Peltonen - Shay Donovan
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Spartans (12-10-1, 8-4-1-0)
Forwards
Mitchell Lewandowski - Patrick Khodorenko - Sam Saliba
Jagger Joshua - Josh Nodler - Logan Lambdin
Gianluca Esteves - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens
Adam Goodsir - Mitchell Mattson - Nicolas Muller
Austin Kamer
Defensemen
Jerad Rosburg - Dennis Cesana
Christian Krygier - Cole Krygier
Butrus Ghafari - Tommy Miller
Goaltenders
John Lethemon
Drew DeRidder
Spencer Wright
Officials
Referees: Ken Anderson, Cameron Lynch
Linesmen: Matt Gerlach, Sam Shikowsky