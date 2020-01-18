Badgers 3, Spartans 1: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory over Michigan State

Roman Ahcan broke a tie with his ninth goal of the season with 2:08 remaining, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team earned a split of a Big Ten Conference series with a 3-1 victory over No. 20 Michigan State on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Three stars

No. 3: Daniel Lebedeff made 24 saves for the Badgers.

No. 2: Owen Lindmark scored the opening goal for UW.

No. 1: Ahcan scored his fourth goal in the last four games.

Up next

The Badgers play at Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is going back to Daniel Lebedeff in goal as it tries to avoid a regular-season series sweep by Michigan State at the Kohl Center on Saturday (7 p.m., FSW+, 1310 AM).

Jack Berry started the last two games, a 5-2 win against Ohio State last Saturday and a 4-0 loss to the Spartans on Friday.