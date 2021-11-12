Badgers' small mistakes, subpar efforts in 2nd period add up in loss to No. 15 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The first shot of the night went in for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.
It was most definitely not a sign of things to come on Friday.
A promising start gave way to a collective second-period crash by the Badgers, who saw No. 15 Notre Dame take over by banging bodies and outworking UW for small triumphs that turned into large advantages.
A 5-1 Irish victory at Compton Family Ice Arena was UW's sixth time scoring one goal or fewer in seven losses this season.
"For the most part, we didn't have good enough efforts across the board," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
It was plainly obvious in a game-changing second period.
UW's Carson Bantle turned from his net-front post with his back to the Notre Dame crease and tried to go around back to chase the puck. The quickest path between two points is a straight line, just not when there's a goal cage in the way.
Bantle awkwardly crashed into it and crumbled to the ice, a fitting descriptor of the way the middle frame went for the Badgers.
Notre Dame scored three times, stymied UW on a pair of breakaways and put its stamp on the game.
The fourth power play that the Badgers had to kill in the middle frame was too much, and Notre Dame's Trevor Janicke made Jake Martin pay for a sloppy holding-the-stick penalty with a pretty move for a 3-1 lead.
UW's Daniel Laatsch couldn't get his stick on the puck while defending Janicke at the net front, and the Irish junior turned, moved the puck from backhand to forehand on his stick and flipped it over goalie Jared Moe's left shoulder from the edge of the crease.
"I should have had stick on stick," said Laatsch, whose stick instead got Janicke's skate. "I lunged a little bit where I should have maybe held a second. It's probably on me but I've just got to learn from it and not let it happen again."
UW's Brock Caufield had a chance to clear the puck on the right side 10 seconds before Janicke scored but tried to carry it out and lost possession when he got disrupted from behind by Cam Burke.
Caufield gave a brief response when asked whether he has to be better in that situation: "Yep," he said.
Before Martin even took the penalty, UW's Sam Stange made a bad pass from deep in the defensive zone that led to a turnover and the infraction. Little events turned into big problems for UW.
"The stick battles as the game went on went their way," Granato said. "The first period, at least we were in them. If you're in them, even if you lose them, you're still in them. As the game went on, we'd lose them and we weren't in them. That led to lots of plays at our net."
Notre Dame outshot the Badgers 39-14 over the final two periods and 48-25 for the game. The 48 shots on goal tied for the most by Notre Dame (7-3, 1-2-0-0 Big Ten) in the last five seasons. It represented only the fifth time in six seasons under Granato that the Badgers (4-7, 1-2-1-0) had allowed that many and the first by a team other than Penn State.
Janicke's goal came after Landon Slaggert equalized for Notre Dame less than three minutes into the second period. A Jesse Lansdell redirection just over two minutes later put the Irish ahead 2-1.
Laatsch and defensive partner Anthony Kehrer were on the ice for Notre Dame's first four goals, two of which came on the power play.
"I wouldn't say it was my greatest game," said Laatsch, a freshman who has been steady for most of his 11-game UW career. "But everyone has those so I've just got to learn from it and come back better tomorrow."
Notre Dame goalie Matthew Galajda stopped breakaway attempts by Jack Gorniak and Roman Ahcan, who scored for UW on a first-period power play, in the opening 6:09 of the second.
The Badgers didn't respond well after Notre Dame started to take control in the middle period.
"There should have been" more pushback, Granato said. "I expected it."