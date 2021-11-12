Badgers' small mistakes, subpar efforts in 2nd period add up in loss to No. 15 Notre Dame

UW's Daniel Laatsch couldn't get his stick on the puck while defending Janicke at the net front, and the Irish junior turned, moved the puck from backhand to forehand on his stick and flipped it over goalie Jared Moe's left shoulder from the edge of the crease.

"I should have had stick on stick," said Laatsch, whose stick instead got Janicke's skate. "I lunged a little bit where I should have maybe held a second. It's probably on me but I've just got to learn from it and not let it happen again."

UW's Brock Caufield had a chance to clear the puck on the right side 10 seconds before Janicke scored but tried to carry it out and lost possession when he got disrupted from behind by Cam Burke.

Caufield gave a brief response when asked whether he has to be better in that situation: "Yep," he said.

Before Martin even took the penalty, UW's Sam Stange made a bad pass from deep in the defensive zone that led to a turnover and the infraction. Little events turned into big problems for UW.

"The stick battles as the game went on went their way," Granato said. "The first period, at least we were in them. If you're in them, even if you lose them, you're still in them. As the game went on, we'd lose them and we weren't in them. That led to lots of plays at our net."