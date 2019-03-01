Things looked promising in practice, but Mark Johnson wondered how his University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team would respond when things got real.
The Badgers suffered the disappointment of losing out on the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season championship on the final day last Saturday and had to get ready for a quarterfinal series instead of a bye weekend.
Goals 46 seconds apart in the first period put second-ranked UW on course for a comfortable 5-0 victory over St. Cloud State on Friday at LaBahn Arena.
Freshman Britta Curl scored her 17th and 18th goals of the season for her third multiple-goal game as the Badgers rolled in the opener of a best-of-three series. Game 2 is at 3 p.m. today.
Emily Clark and Curl scored from close range in the first period for the Badgers.
“If you get on the board early, especially home in a playoff game ... it just creates a little bit of confidence that maybe you didn’t have at the start of the game,” Johnson said.
Annie Pankowski had a goal and two assists, and Kristen Campbell made 13 saves for her eighth shutout of the season.
Both of Curl’s goals came from the slot as the Badgers made good on an emphasis this week to get pucks and bodies to the net.
“That was in the back of all of our minds,” Curl said. “It was good to get a couple off of that.”
Curl made it 3-0 with a putback of an Abby Roque shot in a second period that the Badgers thoroughly controlled. UW attempted 24 of the first 25 shots in the middle frame before the Huskies had more than a fleeting turn with the puck.
The dominance was nothing new for the Badgers (29-4-2) against St. Cloud State. UW has won 20 consecutive games against the Huskies (10-24-2), outshooting them by an average of 32.
Pankowski scored on her own rebound off a drive up the left wing in the third period, then set up Presley Norby with a nice, cross-ice pass to make it 5-0.
UW had to shuffle all four forward lines and two of three defensive pairs because of injuries to Sam Cogan and Mekenzie Steffen last week.
“Coach doesn’t like to change lines up, so when we’re forced to do that, it’s fun — you get to see different people,” Pankowski said. “For us, in a game like today, especially when we’re all rolling, it’s nice to see if something else works because you don’t know until you try.”
In the crease
Pankowski, a senior forward who’s a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier and Hockey Humanitarian awards, was named to the 23-player U.S. roster for the Women’s World Championships April 4-14 in Finland. Former Badgers forwards Brianna Decker and Hilary Knight and goaltender Alex Rigsby and Madison native Amanda Kessel also are on the team. ... Freshman forward Sophie Shirley was named the WCHA’s Rookie of the Month for February, when she had five goals and eight points in eight games.
St. Cloud State 0 0 0 — 0
Wisconsin 2 1 2 — 5
First period: W — Clark 14 (Pankowski, Buchbinder), 6:16; Curl 17 (Shirley), 7:02. Penalty: Geier, S, 13:02.
Second period: W — Curl 18 (Roque), 9:10. Penalty: Bowlby, W, 15:55.
Third period: W — Pankowski 18 (Mauermann, Gardner), 9:02; Norby 9 (Pankowski, LaMantia), 11:58.
Saves: SCS (Alder 15-15-14) 44; W (Campbell 5-3-5) 13. Power plays: SCS 0-for-1; W 0-for-1. Att. — 1,354.