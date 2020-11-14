Badgers show resilience after losing leads, complete road sweep of Notre Dame

Donovan's second goal of the game put the Badgers ahead 5-3 with 7:45 remaining. Owen Lindmark, who had two assists, banked a turnaround shot in off Donovan's skate in front of the net.

UW has opened the regular season with two road victories only four times. The others were in 1997, 1993 and 1969.

The sweep was its first in a road series against the same team since Feb. 3-4, 2017, against Michigan State. The Badgers have already matched their Big Ten Conference road win total of 2019-20, when they were 2-8-2.

"Last year, we know how the season went, especially on the road," Donovan said. "So I think this first weekend was huge for us. We just wanted to start out on the right foot."

A night after becoming the fifth Badgers goaltender to earn a shutout in his first start with the team, Robbie Beydoun made 29 saves, 14 of them in a first period where the Irish brought pressure.

Theisen and the Irish (0-2) got to him later in the game Saturday but the Badgers had the answers they needed to head home as the early Big Ten leaders.