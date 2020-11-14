Badgers show resilience after losing leads, complete road sweep of Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A game that could have gotten away from the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team at two critical points Saturday instead ended with a breakthrough for the Badgers.
After they lost a two-goal lead in less than two minutes of the second period and gave up a third-period advantage, Dylan Holloway's tremendous solo effort put them ahead for good.
A 5-3 victory against No. 20 Notre Dame completed UW's first true road sweep in its past 25 tries dating to February 2017.
"It's definitely the start we were looking for," Holloway said. "We were confident in the training we put in. But I think now that we're finally playing games and especially winning these two, it's huge for our confidence and huge for our team."
Ryder Donovan matched his freshman year total with a pair of goals, but Holloway's score with 9:27 remaining was the big moment for the Badgers. It came less than three minutes after Colin Theisen scored his third goal of the game for the Fighting Irish, erasing a UW lead for a second time.
Holloway collected the puck in the neutral zone and skated wide around the defense in the offensive zone, around the back of the Irish goal and to the bottom of the right circle, where he beat Dylan St. Cyr with a shot.
"It's a low-percentage shot," Holloway said. "I'm sure I could have held onto the puck a little longer and made a more high-percentage play to someone else and passed it. I think for that particular time I got a little lucky, but I'm happy it went in."
Unfortunately for the Badgers, it's the last they'll see of Holloway for the first half of the season. The sophomore, a first-round pick of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, is leaving Sunday to try to make Canada's team for the World Junior Championship.
He'll miss the next 10 UW games to take part in Hockey Canada's extended evaluation event in Alberta.
The Badgers opened 2-0 for only the third time in the past 16 seasons but the chances of reaching that milestone were looking precarious late in the second period and again in the third.
Theisen scored goals 100 seconds apart to erase a 2-0 lead that UW built through Ty Pelton-Byce and Donovan. But the Badgers' Brock Caufield scored on a sprint to the net with 39.4 seconds left in the middle frame to restore the lead.
Theisen, who later was ejected for a high hit on UW's Cole Caufield, netted his third of the game eight minutes into the third. Holloway's response came 2:36 later.
The Badgers often searched in vain for resilience in moments like that last season.
"We were in a lot of positions last year with games we felt like we could have won where we let it slip because of careless mistakes or mentally not being tough enough to deal with a little bit of adversity," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "This was definitely a tester."
Donovan's second goal of the game put the Badgers ahead 5-3 with 7:45 remaining. Owen Lindmark, who had two assists, banked a turnaround shot in off Donovan's skate in front of the net.
UW has opened the regular season with two road victories only four times. The others were in 1997, 1993 and 1969.
The sweep was its first in a road series against the same team since Feb. 3-4, 2017, against Michigan State. The Badgers have already matched their Big Ten Conference road win total of 2019-20, when they were 2-8-2.
"Last year, we know how the season went, especially on the road," Donovan said. "So I think this first weekend was huge for us. We just wanted to start out on the right foot."
A night after becoming the fifth Badgers goaltender to earn a shutout in his first start with the team, Robbie Beydoun made 29 saves, 14 of them in a first period where the Irish brought pressure.
Theisen and the Irish (0-2) got to him later in the game Saturday but the Badgers had the answers they needed to head home as the early Big Ten leaders.
"You come into the unknown without the fans," Granato said. "You come on the road. You don't play a game in a long time and you're able to come up with an effort back to back games like that, you've got to pat them on the back and let them know how proud you are of them."
