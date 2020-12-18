 Skip to main content
Badgers set to open second phase of men's hockey season against No. 1 Minnesota
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers set to open second phase of men's hockey season against No. 1 Minnesota

Badgers vs. Penn State

Wisconsin's Josh Ess moves the puck down the ice against Penn State's Paul DeNaples in the third period of a Nov. 23 game at LaBahn Arena.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team played without key forwards for most of its first 10 games this season. It might escape that fate at the start of the second phase of the schedule.

The 14th-ranked Badgers are set to return to play Jan. 9 and 10 against No. 1 Minnesota at LaBahn Arena.

The Big Ten set the calendar for the 2021 portion of the season Friday, slotting UW's final 18 games over a nine-week period.

Badgers forwards Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway are at the World Junior Championship, which is scheduled to run through Jan. 5 in Edmonton, Alberta. Three Big Ten teams and Arizona State, which is in a scheduling agreement with the league this season, are returning to play Jan. 3 and 4, but UW gets a few more days before its 2021 debut and could get back to full strength before facing the first-place Gophers.

The Badgers play home and road series against Minnesota and Michigan State in the second half. They have home series against Notre Dame, Ohio State and Arizona State and road sets against Michigan and Penn State.

The first phase of the Big Ten schedule released Nov. 5 included 40 games through Sunday. At most 38 will be played because UW's Dec. 8 and 9 series at Michigan State was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests with the Badgers.

That left 74 games to be put on the calendar after Christmas — either 18 or 20 for each Big Ten team, 16 of them nonconference home contests against Arizona State. The independent Sun Devils are playing four games against each Big Ten this season.

Games in January, February and March largely will take place on weekends, unlike the November and December schedule where Big Ten teams played throughout the week. The Badgers have six two-game series starting on a Friday, two beginning on a Saturday and one opening on a Thursday.

The Big Ten built in a bye weekend before the conference tournament to allow for the potential to reschedule games postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big Ten tournament, a three-weekend event for the previous four seasons, will take place over three days between the end of the regular season and start of the NCAA Tournament. It's scheduled for March 18, 19 and 20 at a location to be determined.

Holloway left the Badgers for Canada's extended World Juniors evaluation camp after the first two games of the season. UW lost four more forwards for the final four games of the first half because of COVID-19 protocols.

Badgers players are scheduled to return to Madison on Dec. 28, coach Tony Granato said.

Badgers men's hockey 2020-21 schedule

Day Opponent Time (CT)/Result TV/Web
Friday, Nov. 13 at Notre Dame W 2-0 NBCSN, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Saturday, Nov. 14 at Notre Dame W 5-3 NHL Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Thursday, Nov. 19 Michigan L 5-2 Fox Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Detroit, foxsportsgo.com, btnplus.com
Friday, Nov. 20 Michigan L 2-1 OT Fox Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Detroit, foxsportsgo.com, btnplus.com
Monday, Nov. 23 Penn State W 6-3 BTN, foxsports.com
Tuesday, Nov. 24 Penn State W 7-3 BTN, foxsports.com
Saturday, Nov. 28 Arizona State L 8-5 Fox Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, foxsportsgo.com
Sunday, Nov. 29 Arizona State L 3-1 Fox Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, foxsportsgo.com
Thursday, Dec. 3 at Ohio State L 4-2 btnplus.com
Friday, Dec. 4 at Ohio State W 3-1 ESPNU
Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Michigan State PPD BTN, foxsports.com
Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Michigan State PPD BTN, foxsports.com
Saturday, Jan. 9 Minnesota TBA TBA
Sunday, Jan. 10 Minnesota TBA TBA
Friday, Jan. 15 Arizona State TBA TBA
Saturday, Jan. 16 Arizona State TBA TBA
Thursday, Jan. 21 at Penn State TBA TBA
Friday, Jan. 22 at Penn State TBA TBA
Friday, Jan. 29 Michigan State TBA TBA
Saturday, Jan. 30 Michigan State TBA TBA
Friday, Feb. 5 at Minnesota TBA TBA
Saturday, Feb. 6 at Minnesota TBA TBA
Saturday, Feb. 13 at Michigan TBA TBA
Sunday, Feb. 14 at Michigan TBA TBA
Friday, Feb. 19 Notre Dame TBA TBA
Saturday, Feb. 20 Notre Dame TBA TBA
Friday, Feb. 26 Ohio State TBA TBA
Saturday, Feb. 27 Ohio State TBA TBA
Friday, March 5 at Michigan State TBA TBA
Saturday, March 6 at Michigan State TBA TBA

