Badgers set to open second phase of men's hockey season against No. 1 Minnesota

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team played without key forwards for most of its first 10 games this season. It might escape that fate at the start of the second phase of the schedule.
The 14th-ranked Badgers are set to return to play Jan. 9 and 10 against No. 1 Minnesota at LaBahn Arena.
The Big Ten set the calendar for the 2021 portion of the season Friday, slotting UW's final 18 games over a nine-week period.
Badgers forwards Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway are at the World Junior Championship, which is scheduled to run through Jan. 5 in Edmonton, Alberta. Three Big Ten teams and Arizona State, which is in a scheduling agreement with the league this season, are returning to play Jan. 3 and 4, but UW gets a few more days before its 2021 debut and could get back to full strength before facing the first-place Gophers.
The Badgers play home and road series against Minnesota and Michigan State in the second half. They have home series against Notre Dame, Ohio State and Arizona State and road sets against Michigan and Penn State.
The first phase of the Big Ten schedule released Nov. 5 included 40 games through Sunday. At most 38 will be played because UW's Dec. 8 and 9 series at Michigan State was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests with the Badgers.
That left 74 games to be put on the calendar after Christmas — either 18 or 20 for each Big Ten team, 16 of them nonconference home contests against Arizona State. The independent Sun Devils are playing four games against each Big Ten this season.
Games in January, February and March largely will take place on weekends, unlike the November and December schedule where Big Ten teams played throughout the week. The Badgers have six two-game series starting on a Friday, two beginning on a Saturday and one opening on a Thursday.
The Big Ten built in a bye weekend before the conference tournament to allow for the potential to reschedule games postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Big Ten tournament, a three-weekend event for the previous four seasons, will take place over three days between the end of the regular season and start of the NCAA Tournament. It's scheduled for March 18, 19 and 20 at a location to be determined.
Holloway left the Badgers for Canada's extended World Juniors evaluation camp after the first two games of the season. UW lost four more forwards for the final four games of the first half because of COVID-19 protocols.
Badgers players are scheduled to return to Madison on Dec. 28, coach Tony Granato said.
Badgers men's hockey 2020-21 schedule
|Day
|Opponent
|Time (CT)/Result
|TV/Web
|Friday, Nov. 13
|at Notre Dame
|W 2-0
|NBCSN, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|at Notre Dame
|W 5-3
|NHL Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Thursday, Nov. 19
|Michigan
|L 5-2
|Fox Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Detroit, foxsportsgo.com, btnplus.com
|Friday, Nov. 20
|Michigan
|L 2-1 OT
|Fox Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Detroit, foxsportsgo.com, btnplus.com
|Monday, Nov. 23
|Penn State
|W 6-3
|BTN, foxsports.com
|Tuesday, Nov. 24
|Penn State
|W 7-3
|BTN, foxsports.com
|Saturday, Nov. 28
|Arizona State
|L 8-5
|Fox Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, foxsportsgo.com
|Sunday, Nov. 29
|Arizona State
|L 3-1
|Fox Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, foxsportsgo.com
|Thursday, Dec. 3
|at Ohio State
|L 4-2
|btnplus.com
|Friday, Dec. 4
|at Ohio State
|W 3-1
|ESPNU
|Tuesday, Dec. 8
|at Michigan State
|PPD
|BTN, foxsports.com
|Wednesday, Dec. 9
|at Michigan State
|PPD
|BTN, foxsports.com
|Saturday, Jan. 9
|Minnesota
|TBA
|TBA
|Sunday, Jan. 10
|Minnesota
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Jan. 15
|Arizona State
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Jan. 16
|Arizona State
|TBA
|TBA
|Thursday, Jan. 21
|at Penn State
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Jan. 22
|at Penn State
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Jan. 29
|Michigan State
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Jan. 30
|Michigan State
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Feb. 5
|at Minnesota
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Feb. 6
|at Minnesota
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Feb. 13
|at Michigan
|TBA
|TBA
|Sunday, Feb. 14
|at Michigan
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Feb. 19
|Notre Dame
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Feb. 20
|Notre Dame
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Feb. 26
|Ohio State
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Feb. 27
|Ohio State
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, March 5
|at Michigan State
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, March 6
|at Michigan State
|TBA
|TBA
Fave 5: Sports reporter Todd D. Milewski picks his most memorable stories of 2020
This group of stories looks back on a Miracle, gets the details on the details of a jersey design and provides a window into an epic journey.
OK, this one was written in 2019 but it appeared in the paper in 2020, so I'm including it. A lot of memories in a few days in Pasadena.
The 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice was in February, and we got treated to Mark Johnson telling some of the stories that never get old.
Former Badgers player Claudia Kepler of Verona had a whirlwind journey end with a championship and some great yarns.
The designers of Forward Madison FC's drip kit were meticulous in going through the processes they used.
Those who helped Badgers captain Ty Emberson him grow into the player he is described how they saw it happen.