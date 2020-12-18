Badgers set to open second phase of men's hockey season against No. 1 Minnesota

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team played without key forwards for most of its first 10 games this season. It might escape that fate at the start of the second phase of the schedule.

The 14th-ranked Badgers are set to return to play Jan. 9 and 10 against No. 1 Minnesota at LaBahn Arena.

The Big Ten set the calendar for the 2021 portion of the season Friday, slotting UW's final 18 games over a nine-week period.

Badgers forwards Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway are at the World Junior Championship, which is scheduled to run through Jan. 5 in Edmonton, Alberta. Three Big Ten teams and Arizona State, which is in a scheduling agreement with the league this season, are returning to play Jan. 3 and 4, but UW gets a few more days before its 2021 debut and could get back to full strength before facing the first-place Gophers.

The Badgers play home and road series against Minnesota and Michigan State in the second half. They have home series against Notre Dame, Ohio State and Arizona State and road sets against Michigan and Penn State.

The first phase of the Big Ten schedule released Nov. 5 included 40 games through Sunday. At most 38 will be played because UW's Dec. 8 and 9 series at Michigan State was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests with the Badgers.