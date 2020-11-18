 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers see 'great test' in highly anticipated series against No. 6 Michigan and its talented freshman class
0 comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers see 'great test' in highly anticipated series against No. 6 Michigan and its talented freshman class

{{featured_button_text}}
Owen Power

Michigan defenseman Owen Power is in contention to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

 JONATHAN KNIGHT, MICHIGAN ATHLETICS

In a normal year, pro scouts would pour into the Kohl Center for a series like this.

Alas, 2020 is such the opposite of normal that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's highly anticipated games against No. 6 Michigan won't even be at the Badgers' typical spacious home.

Instead, No. 14 UW is playing at cozy LaBahn Arena for the first time while spectators aren't allowed to attend this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, and most talent evaluators will have to join fans in watching on TV.

The interest level took a jump last weekend when both the Badgers and the Wolverines started the season in impressive ways. They both carry 2-0 records into Thursday's series opener of a series that will provide a better sense of their status.

"These are the games that you live for," Badgers right wing Cole Caufield said. "You look forward to them on the schedule. Obviously, everybody knows Michigan's got a really skilled team that plays at a fast pace. That fits right into our game plan."

The other game plan shared between the programs — recruiting high-end talent — is the reason why this series normally would attract a healthy amount of in-person viewing from the scouting community.

A year after UW had a freshman class to ogle with three players who have ended up as first-round NHL draft picks, Michigan has gone one better. One newcomer is already in the books as a first-rounder, and the Wolverines boast the potential No. 1 draft pick in defenseman Owen Power as one of three projected 2021 opening-round selections.

Of 10 Michigan freshmen, four already are draft picks and Power, left wing Kent Johnson and center Matty Beniers will be next year.

"They're a very skilled team," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "They're really deep. And they skate. So we'll have to be ready and better than we were last weekend."

Skill is only one part of an equation for success, as Granato and the Badgers can attest. Even with first-round freshman forwards Caufield, Alex Turcotte and Dylan Holloway and sophomore defenseman K'Andre Miller last season, UW finished last in the Big Ten Conference with a young and, in Granato's eyes, immature lineup.

Michigan coach Mel Pearson has stressed the need for patience with his group of freshmen, but already high expectations jumped a few notches after the Wolverines thrashed Arizona State twice last weekend by a combined score of 11-1. Even in a game that produced a more modest 3-0 score on Sunday, Michigan had stretches of complete control of possession and generated 73% of the game's shot attempts.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The level of poise with the puck out of Power, the 2020 United States Hockey League defenseman of the year, is uncommon for someone who doesn't turn 18 until Sunday.

Then add Johnson, who had 101 points in 52 regular-season games in the British Columbia Hockey League last season and started with five last weekend. And add Beniers, last season's USA Hockey National Team Development Program goals leader who shifted his commitment after originally planning on going to Harvard.

With first-round pick Brendan Brisson and second-rounder Thomas Bordeleau, the list just keeps going for the Wolverines. Well-regarded freshman goaltender Erik Portillo, a third-round pick in 2019, might not even get much of a chance this year because junior Strauss Mann has settled in as the program's No. 1.

"The group of freshmen is as good as any group I've had in a long, long time," Pearson said. "Not only in the talent but the depth of that talent. You go through players one through 10 and you're really excited about all of them. But we're young, and you know it's hard to win with young talent."

There's no argument there from the Badgers, who hope they set a new course for a new season with a pair of victories at Notre Dame last weekend. They got essential contributions from multiple forward lines, steady play from defensemen and a strong weekend out of goaltender Robbie Beydoun.

"We were a young team last year and we went through some struggles," Caufield said. "We kind of know what they're going through right now. Obviously, they had a good start to their first two games. But we're really looking forward to playing them."

UW freshman Mathieu De St. Phalle skated with Michigan's Power and Brisson last season in the USHL with the powerhouse Chicago Steel, so he knows a little bit of what the Badgers will face in the new class.

De St. Phalle was the league's top scorer, one point ahead of Brisson, so the Badgers have skill on their side, too. With Turcotte and Miller gone from last season's team and Holloway away at Hockey Canada's evaluation camp for the World Junior Championship, however, the scales of elite-level drafted talent have tipped.

"I think we're just going to try to play our game and I think we want to send a message," De St. Phalle said. "They obviously have a very good team and a very good group of young players that came in. I think it's going to be a great test for us and also a great game to watch for a lot of fans out there, too."

What's different in Big Ten hockey this season? A look at standings, tiebreakers, travel, crowd noise

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics