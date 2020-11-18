Badgers see 'great test' in highly anticipated series against No. 6 Michigan and its talented freshman class

In a normal year, pro scouts would pour into the Kohl Center for a series like this.
Alas, 2020 is such the opposite of normal that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's highly anticipated games against No. 6 Michigan won't even be at the Badgers' typical spacious home.
Instead, No. 14 UW is playing at cozy LaBahn Arena for the first time while spectators aren't allowed to attend this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, and most talent evaluators will have to join fans in watching on TV.
The interest level took a jump last weekend when both the Badgers and the Wolverines started the season in impressive ways. They both carry 2-0 records into Thursday's series opener of a series that will provide a better sense of their status.
"These are the games that you live for," Badgers right wing Cole Caufield said. "You look forward to them on the schedule. Obviously, everybody knows Michigan's got a really skilled team that plays at a fast pace. That fits right into our game plan."
The other game plan shared between the programs — recruiting high-end talent — is the reason why this series normally would attract a healthy amount of in-person viewing from the scouting community.
A year after UW had a freshman class to ogle with three players who have ended up as first-round NHL draft picks, Michigan has gone one better. One newcomer is already in the books as a first-rounder, and the Wolverines boast the potential No. 1 draft pick in defenseman Owen Power as one of three projected 2021 opening-round selections.
Of 10 Michigan freshmen, four already are draft picks and Power, left wing Kent Johnson and center Matty Beniers will be next year.
"They're a very skilled team," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "They're really deep. And they skate. So we'll have to be ready and better than we were last weekend."
Skill is only one part of an equation for success, as Granato and the Badgers can attest. Even with first-round freshman forwards Caufield, Alex Turcotte and Dylan Holloway and sophomore defenseman K'Andre Miller last season, UW finished last in the Big Ten Conference with a young and, in Granato's eyes, immature lineup.
Michigan coach Mel Pearson has stressed the need for patience with his group of freshmen, but already high expectations jumped a few notches after the Wolverines thrashed Arizona State twice last weekend by a combined score of 11-1. Even in a game that produced a more modest 3-0 score on Sunday, Michigan had stretches of complete control of possession and generated 73% of the game's shot attempts.
The level of poise with the puck out of Power, the 2020 United States Hockey League defenseman of the year, is uncommon for someone who doesn't turn 18 until Sunday.
Then add Johnson, who had 101 points in 52 regular-season games in the British Columbia Hockey League last season and started with five last weekend. And add Beniers, last season's USA Hockey National Team Development Program goals leader who shifted his commitment after originally planning on going to Harvard.
With first-round pick Brendan Brisson and second-rounder Thomas Bordeleau, the list just keeps going for the Wolverines. Well-regarded freshman goaltender Erik Portillo, a third-round pick in 2019, might not even get much of a chance this year because junior Strauss Mann has settled in as the program's No. 1.
"The group of freshmen is as good as any group I've had in a long, long time," Pearson said. "Not only in the talent but the depth of that talent. You go through players one through 10 and you're really excited about all of them. But we're young, and you know it's hard to win with young talent."
There's no argument there from the Badgers, who hope they set a new course for a new season with a pair of victories at Notre Dame last weekend. They got essential contributions from multiple forward lines, steady play from defensemen and a strong weekend out of goaltender Robbie Beydoun.
"We were a young team last year and we went through some struggles," Caufield said. "We kind of know what they're going through right now. Obviously, they had a good start to their first two games. But we're really looking forward to playing them."
UW freshman Mathieu De St. Phalle skated with Michigan's Power and Brisson last season in the USHL with the powerhouse Chicago Steel, so he knows a little bit of what the Badgers will face in the new class.
De St. Phalle was the league's top scorer, one point ahead of Brisson, so the Badgers have skill on their side, too. With Turcotte and Miller gone from last season's team and Holloway away at Hockey Canada's evaluation camp for the World Junior Championship, however, the scales of elite-level drafted talent have tipped.
"I think we're just going to try to play our game and I think we want to send a message," De St. Phalle said. "They obviously have a very good team and a very good group of young players that came in. I think it's going to be a great test for us and also a great game to watch for a lot of fans out there, too."
What's different in Big Ten hockey this season? A look at standings, tiebreakers, travel, crowd noise
Teams get a point just for getting to overtime.
The NCAA in the offseason approved a 3-on-3 overtime format for all of college hockey. Big Ten coaches and administrators then had to consider whether teams should get all three points in the standings for an overtime win or just two, with the overtime loser getting one point like in the NHL.
They decided that once a conference game is tied after regulation, both teams will get one point. The five minutes of 3-on-3 overtime and, if still tied, a shootout will determine who gets the extra point.
Victories in 3-on-3 overtime will be considered a full win for purposes of the standings and tiebreakers, a note that will come in handy shortly.
Standings will still be kept by points unless there's an unbalanced schedule.
Acknowledging the chance that Big Ten teams won't be able to play all 24 games on the league schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference introduced a separate protocol in case some teams have played more than others at the end of the regular season.
A team must have played 13 conference games to be eligible to be named regular-season champion. If there's an unbalanced number of games, the final standings and playoff seedings will be determined by winning percentage in all games.
Also new this year: The first tiebreaker is head-to-head competition. It had been the most regular-season victories.
There are changes in how many players can travel for road games.
The Big Ten didn't get a blanket waiver to allow all players to go on road trips, so the limit of 21 skaters and three goaltenders is still in effect.
But that doesn't apply when a school is out of session. Administrators also added a clause this year allowing a full roster to travel when a team is playing two series on one road trip.
How teams travel is likely to be different around the league, too. The Badgers, for instance, took two buses to Notre Dame for their opening series instead of the typical one.
Hockey will use the same color-coded chart as football does.
Big Ten hockey players and staff members are tested six days a week using the same antigen testing that has been deployed in football. An initial positive test then gets confirmed using a PCR test; another positive test there means a player must miss a minimum of 21 days and go through cardiac testing.
Decisions about the continuation of practices and games amid positive tests will go through the same green-orange-red scale for test positivity rate (number of positive tests divided by total number of tests administered) and population positivity rate (number of positive individuals divided by total population at risk).
With smaller rosters in hockey than football, however, it probably would take only three positive individuals to put a team on pause.
On-ice officials have to go through testing, too.
Referees and linesmen have to travel to the game site the day before the start of a series to take an antigen test. They'll also be tested on the day of each game.
Big Ten coordinator of officials Steve Piotrowski said he's scheduling one referee and one linesman to be on call at home in case a replacement is needed to travel because of COVID-19 or injury.
Officials also are being instructed to wear a gaiter mask during stoppages, and they've been given pealess whistles that are designed to release fewer droplets into the air.
Artificial crowd noise will be used in rinks.
The noise that will run throughout to simulate the murmur of a crowd can top out at 70 decibels, or a normal conversation level.
Those running the audio can do up to five seconds of a louder reaction to big events during play but that can't exceed 90 decibels, roughly the level of a blender.
The schedule is missing non-conference games except for against one opponent.
The foundations of the Big Ten schedule are no different than they have been since Notre Dame joined in 2017. Teams will all play 24 conference games, four against each opponent — two at home, two on the road.
What has changed is that non-conference games are out with the exception of four home games for each team against independent Arizona State.
The Sun Devils, ranked 15th in the USCHO.com preseason poll, started with a 22-day road trip that has them scheduled to play games at Michigan (Nov. 14-15), Michigan State (Nov. 19-20), UW (Nov. 28-29) and Notre Dame (Dec. 3-4).
Games against Arizona State don't count toward the Big Ten standings. The Sun Devils aren't eligible for the Big Ten regular-season or playoff championships.
There are more games planned for Thursdays than Saturdays at the start.
With crowds being shut out of games or limited to only family members, game times and dates have been more flexible this year. The Badgers, for instance, start their first six series of the season on six different days of the week.
The Big Ten released a portion of the schedule covering games from Nov. 13 to Dec. 20, and in that stretch there are two Saturdays that have no games planned (Nov. 21 and Dec. 5). There are seven Saturday games on the initial slate and eight on Thursdays, which in theory makes for less competition with football.
The Big Ten is trying to make games take less time to complete.
The conference was granted a waiver from the NCAA to shorten intermissions to 12 minutes from the standard 15 or 18 that are allowed in the rule book.
Also, media timeouts for games that are televised by Big Ten Network and games not on TV have been scaled back from three per period to one, taken at the first eligible stoppage after the 10-minute mark.
Postgame handshakes are over.
Instead, the teams will line up at their blue lines for a stick salute.
