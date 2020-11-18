Badgers see 'great test' in highly anticipated series against No. 6 Michigan and its talented freshman class

With first-round pick Brendan Brisson and second-rounder Thomas Bordeleau, the list just keeps going for the Wolverines. Well-regarded freshman goaltender Erik Portillo, a third-round pick in 2019, might not even get much of a chance this year because junior Strauss Mann has settled in as the program's No. 1.

"The group of freshmen is as good as any group I've had in a long, long time," Pearson said. "Not only in the talent but the depth of that talent. You go through players one through 10 and you're really excited about all of them. But we're young, and you know it's hard to win with young talent."

There's no argument there from the Badgers, who hope they set a new course for a new season with a pair of victories at Notre Dame last weekend. They got essential contributions from multiple forward lines, steady play from defensemen and a strong weekend out of goaltender Robbie Beydoun.

"We were a young team last year and we went through some struggles," Caufield said. "We kind of know what they're going through right now. Obviously, they had a good start to their first two games. But we're really looking forward to playing them."