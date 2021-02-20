Badgers score late to salvage tie with Notre Dame but blown leads lead to 'bitter feeling'

"It's a bitter feeling," UW captain Ty Emberson said. "We always want to win. We got a point out of it so that's a good thing, but you never want to give up the lead and we did that tonight."

The Badgers had things going their way thanks to goals by Roman Ahcan and Cole Caufield and a 20-7 advantage in shots on goal in the second period.

UW defenseman Tyler Inamoto broke his stick on a slap shot and then took an interference penalty to try to disrupt Notre Dame's odd-man rush just over seven minutes into the third. Alex Steeves scored seven seconds into the power play to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Irish got even less than a minute later with a 2-on-1 finish by Colin Theisen after Max Ellis picked off an Ahcan pass and quickly turned play the other direction.

Weissbach restored the Badgers' lead three minutes later when he executed a pretty give-and-go with Caufield.

But Steeves scored his second of the period by beating Cameron Rowe (31 saves) from the high slot and Solag Bakich gave Notre Dame a 5-4 lead with 5:42 remaining as the Irish beat UW in transition.

"We strayed away from the game plan a little bit," Emberson said. "We didn't get pucks in deep. We made it harder on ourselves than we made it on them."