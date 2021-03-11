Badgers savor NCAA women's hockey title chase a year after tournament cancellation

The elevator ride from the upper-level University of Wisconsin women's hockey offices at LaBahn Arena to the ice-level team locker room hardly is memorable.
Few have made that trip more often over the 8½ years that the building has been open than coach Mark Johnson, so one brief commute blends into the next.
What made the one last March 12 stick in his brain was the phone call he got before it and the news he had to deliver after it.
The Badgers' season was over two days before they were scheduled to host an NCAA quarterfinal game against Clarkson. The NCAA cited what then was "the evolving COVID-19 public health threat" in calling off all winter and spring championships.
UW players had to be notified before practice was due to start.
"It was a tough, tough day," Johnson said this week. "Obviously everybody was shedding tears because we weren't going to get a chance to play that quarterfinal game at home."
A year later, the second-ranked Badgers are again days out from an NCAA first-round game, this time against No. 9 Providence on Tuesday and this time in Erie, Pennsylvania. All three rounds of the NCAA Tournament are being played in one location from Monday to Saturday.
A new level of appreciation for what used to be routine has developed this season, especially as the anniversary of the 2020 shutdown approached.
"It feels like we've been working toward this week for the past two years," senior forward Daryl Watts said.
Senior defenseman Grace Bowlby said UW players have thoughts of redemption "and kind of do it for the girls that didn't get to come back and play too."
The Badgers are scheduled to travel to Erie on Saturday and start daily COVID-19 testing through the NCAA upon arrival. NCAA protocols dictate that members of the traveling party must quarantine in their hotel until they have two negative coronavirus tests on consecutive days.
If all goes well, they'll have a Monday morning practice at Mercyhurst Ice Center, the on-campus home of the Lakers. UW generally doesn't do morning skates before afternoon games, so its first taste of the Erie Insurance Arena ice will be in warmups before the 1 p.m. game Tuesday.
It's another unusual set of logistics in a season that has brought them at every turn.
"The players have dealt with it, the coaches have dealt with it all year," Johnson said. "Having an eight-team tournament in one city is challenging for the host group that's putting the tournament on, with practice times and things like that. In a normal year we'd be getting ready to play a quarterfinal game at LaBahn in front of a full house. That's a little bit of an advantage to us because we're used to that. We enjoy it. We thrive off it."
UW won a quarterfinal home game each year from 2014 to 2019 to equal the longest stretch of consecutive Frozen Four appearances. The Badgers will have to do it a different way this season against an unfamiliar opponent.
Providence started the season 6-0-1 and was 6-1-1 at Christmas. But the Friars are just 6-6 in 2021, scoring no more than one goal in half of the games.
The teams haven't played each other since October 2015 — a UW sweep of two games in San Jose, California, that made it 6-1-1 all-time in the series — so in-person experience is limited for Badgers players.
Watts played six games against the Friars in her two seasons with Boston College, scoring six times with five assists. She had a two-goal game against Providence in both her freshman and sophomore years.
Watts has experience against Providence, but Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair has experience with the tournament's host city. She played the previous three seasons there for Mercyhurst.
"I'm going to be able to see some of my old teammates, some of my old friends there," Blair said last week. "Hopefully they're able to come to the games. I never expected to go back to Erie, but I'm really excited for the experiences."
The Badgers' practice at the Mercyhurst Ice Center should be a real flashback for Blair.
"I'm kind of excited to go back and see everyone," she said. "It's going to be different on the opposing side and in a locker room I've never been in. It's going to be a different experience for sure, especially wearing another jersey in that rink."
