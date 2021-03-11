Badgers savor NCAA women's hockey title chase a year after tournament cancellation

The elevator ride from the upper-level University of Wisconsin women's hockey offices at LaBahn Arena to the ice-level team locker room hardly is memorable.

Few have made that trip more often over the 8½ years that the building has been open than coach Mark Johnson, so one brief commute blends into the next.

What made the one last March 12 stick in his brain was the phone call he got before it and the news he had to deliver after it.

The Badgers' season was over two days before they were scheduled to host an NCAA quarterfinal game against Clarkson. The NCAA cited what then was "the evolving COVID-19 public health threat" in calling off all winter and spring championships.

UW players had to be notified before practice was due to start.

"It was a tough, tough day," Johnson said this week. "Obviously everybody was shedding tears because we weren't going to get a chance to play that quarterfinal game at home."

A year later, the second-ranked Badgers are again days out from an NCAA first-round game, this time against No. 9 Providence on Tuesday and this time in Erie, Pennsylvania. All three rounds of the NCAA Tournament are being played in one location from Monday to Saturday.