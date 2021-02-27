 Skip to main content
Badgers rout Ohio State behind Cole Caufield's second hat trick of season
UW MEN’S HOCKEY

Badgers vs. Ohio State

Badgers forward Cole Caufield drives into the offensive zone while Ohio State's Layton Ahac defends on Saturday at LaBahn Arena.

 PAUL CAPOBIANCO, UW ATHLETICS

Time will tell whether it was Cole Caufield's final game in Madison with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.

Cole Caufield mug

C. Caufield

The Montreal Canadiens will want their top prospect as soon as possible with the production and all-around game he has given the Badgers this season, with another star turn Saturday.

If a 7-0 victory against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena was Caufield's last time playing at home for the Badgers, it was the kind of effort UW fans will want to remember him by.

The sophomore winger scored in each period, bolstering his Hobey Baker Award candidacy with a second hat trick this season as the Badgers made the Big Ten title chase interesting going into the final weekend.

A chef's kiss farewell, maybe? "That's not really what was going through my head," Caufield said.

"I was just proud of the seniors," he said. "It's a big night for them, a special one. I was more focused on those guys. They gave so much to this program, and obviously it's a tough year not being able to have your entire family there, that special night that you usually get as a senior."

Two of those seniors, Ty Pelton-Byce and Linus Weissbach, had major roles in the offensive outburst Saturday. Pelton-Byce scored twice in the third period to add to an assist, and Weissbach had four assists in UW's final home game of the season.

The Badgers (17-8-1, 15-6-1 Big Ten) improved to nine games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2013-14 season and kept the heat on first-place Minnesota going into the final two games of the regular season.

The Gophers effectively have a one-game lead in Big Ten standings determined by winning percentage. UW plays at Michigan State next Friday and Saturday; No. 4 Minnesota hosts No. 7 Michigan.

"We've done enough to set ourselves up to be in a really good position heading into the last weekend of the regular season," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "Everybody in our locker room ... has been part of something special so far. We just want to keep this rolling."

Caufield reached the 20-goal mark with his first score, a rebound of his own blocked shot, and didn't stop there.

Four Badgers players casually made difficult plays in the first minute of the second period as UW went ahead 2-0. Defenseman Ty Emberson foiled the Buckeyes (6-17-1, 6-16) along the wall and Pelton-Byce made a firm pass out of his zone to Weissbach for a 2-on-1.

Weissbach fired an equally hard cross-ice pass after entering the zone, and Caufield one-timed it high into the net where goaltender Tommy Nappier had no chance.

"He obviously makes it look easy," Pelton-Byce said. "And Linus made that pass look easy; that was not an easy pass. That's a pretty dangerous duo going down on a 2-on-1."

Caufield had more early in the third period, making it 5-0 when a sharp-angle shot deflected in off Nappier. His NCAA-leading 22nd goal gave him his third hat trick of his 62-game UW career. The last Badgers player with three three-goal games was Jason Zent in 1992 and 1993.

He joined Luke Kunin, Joe Pavelski, Robbie Earl and Dany Heatley as 20-goal scorers in their freshman or sophomore seasons with the Badgers since 2000.

UW's Cameron Rowe made an improbable scrambling save on a Kamil Sadlocha turnaround try in the second period about eight minutes after he denied the Buckeyes winger on a breakaway.

The Badgers freshman goaltender was uncharacteristically tagged for five goals last Saturday in a tie against Notre Dame but rebounded with a strong, 21-save effort for his second shutout.

"It doesn't really matter what happened in the past," Rowe said. "It's just another game. You've got to prepare for it the same way as any other one. I did the same thing with that tonight and it was a much better turnout this time."

The Badgers defense was missing two regulars — Tyler Inamoto joined Mike Vorlicky on the injured list — but did well with a four-player rotation for most of the game.

Five of UW's goals came from the top line or the power play. Dylan Holloway's second line created the other two.

Holloway, who scored twice in Friday's 2-1 overtime victory and also might have played his last game in Madison, started and finished a rush out of his own zone for a 3-0 lead. He banked a pass to Brock Caufield off the boards and then went to the front of the net. Brock Caufield returned the puck for a Holloway tip-in.

Then Brock Caufield set up a Ty Emberson goal in the final minute of the second period to make it 4-0.

"We made some plays tonight that you don't usually see in college," Granato said. "Usually you see them in an NHL all-star game. ... They were just tic-tac-toe, smart plays. Fun hockey."

