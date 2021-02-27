Badgers rout Ohio State behind Cole Caufield's second hat trick of season

Time will tell whether it was Cole Caufield's final game in Madison with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.

The Montreal Canadiens will want their top prospect as soon as possible with the production and all-around game he has given the Badgers this season, with another star turn Saturday.

If a 7-0 victory against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena was Caufield's last time playing at home for the Badgers, it was the kind of effort UW fans will want to remember him by.

The sophomore winger scored in each period, bolstering his Hobey Baker Award candidacy with a second hat trick this season as the Badgers made the Big Ten title chase interesting going into the final weekend.

A chef's kiss farewell, maybe? "That's not really what was going through my head," Caufield said.

"I was just proud of the seniors," he said. "It's a big night for them, a special one. I was more focused on those guys. They gave so much to this program, and obviously it's a tough year not being able to have your entire family there, that special night that you usually get as a senior."