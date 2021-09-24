 Skip to main content
Badgers rout Lindenwood in highest-scoring season opener since 2011
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Mark Johnson was talking about paintings earlier this week after the issue of what to expect from the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team on the opening weekend of the season was broached.

The comparison, if you're confused, was that he said a work of art never looks great after the first few strokes. It's the same for a team at the start of a season.

"But I know at the end if I continue to do what I have done my masterpiece is going to look unbelievable and a lot of people are going to be able to look at it and be proud of it," Johnson, the Badgers' 19th-year coach, said Tuesday.

Brush hit canvas for the first time for top-ranked UW on Friday. The early efforts needed touching up but the Badgers' artists got the hang of things quickly in an 8-1 victory against Lindenwood in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Maddi Wheeler mug

Wheeler

Maddi Wheeler recorded goals 57 seconds apart in the second period and Makenna Webster made a memorable homecoming to the St. Louis area with a goal and two assists.

Casey O'Brien also scored twice and defender Grace Bowlby was plus-5 in the Badgers' highest-scoring season opener since an 11-0 triumph against Lindenwood in 2011.

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team practices on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at LaBahn Arena.

UW struggled with breakouts early in its first game since it won its second straight NCAA championship last March. A four-goal second period erased any doubts about the outcome.

Brette Pettet scored on the power play 24 seconds into the middle frame, and UW scored three times in less than two minutes later. Daryl Watts roofed a short-side shot on a drive up the left wing, then Wheeler scored twice, equaling her total from 20 games in her freshman season a year ago.

Sophomore defender Katie Kotlowski notched her first collegiate goal with UW short-handed in the third period for a 6-0 lead. But Lindenwood avoided a shutout with Megan Wagner's goal just after the end of the power play.

It was only the 14th goal that Lindenwood has scored in 18 games all-time against the Badgers, all UW victories. The goal came against Jane Gervais, a redshirt freshman who replaced starter Kennedy Blair at the start of the third period for her first collegiate appearance.

