Badgers' Roman Ahcan suspended by Big Ten for hit to the helmet

Watts was named Forward of the Week for scoring three goals, assisting on three others and being plus-5.

Bowlby was the Defenseman of the Week for netting two assists and also going plus-5.

Minnesota Duluth's Emma Söderberg was the Goaltender of the Week. St. Cloud State forward Emma Gentry was Rookie of the Week ahead of the Huskies hosting the top-ranked Badgers on Friday and Saturday.

Third star for Rowe

Badgers goaltender Cameron Rowe was named the Big Ten's third star of the week for his two victories against Arizona State.

The freshman made 11 saves for his first collegiate shutout last Saturday. He stopped 23 shots Sunday to earn the sweep.

Notre Dame's Graham Slaggert was the first star and Michigan's Nick Blankenburg was the second star.

Two make WCHA's all-decade team

Forward Mark Johnson and defenseman Craig Norwich were the former Badgers players selected for the WCHA's All-Decade team for the 1970s.

Johnson, now coach of the Badgers women's hockey team, was the WCHA MVP in 1978-79 and scored 125 goals in 125 games over three seasons before winning a gold medal in the 1980 Olympics.