Badgers' Roman Ahcan gets top weekly men's hockey honors from NCAA, Big Ten

Roman Ahcan's first collegiate hat trick helped make the University of Wisconsin men's hockey left wing the first star of the week both from the Big Ten Conference and the NCAA.

Teammate Alex Turcotte, a freshman center, was named the Big Ten's No. 3 star for a two-goal, three-assist series against Arizona State.

Ahcan, whose third goal last Friday gave the Badgers a 7-6 victory against the No. 9 Sun Devils, also had two assists in the game for a career-best five points.

He added a goal in Saturday's 6-2 victory as UW completed its first sweep since October.

Ahcan was the first Badgers player to be recognized among the NCAA's weekly three stars this season. It was the second time he was one of the Big Ten's selections; he was the second star on Jan. 14 after scoring three times in a home split with Ohio State.

He was the first Big Ten No. 1 star from UW since goaltender Daniel Lebedeff on Oct. 22 after a pair of victories against Minnesota Duluth.

UConn's Benjamin Freeman (two goals and five assists in two games against Boston University) was the NCAA's No. 2 star, and Rensselaer's Todd Burgess (one goal against Quinnipiac, four goals against Princeton) was No. 3.