Badgers respond to hard week of practice with better effort, late goal to defeat Army

University of Wisconsin men's hockey forward Jack Gorniak reflects on the first weekend and talks about his connection to Army's Marshal Plunkett, also a West Salem native.

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team was greeted with a week of competition drills in practice after opening its season with two uninspiring losses.

Asked to describe the on-ice sessions, forward Sam Stange initially used one word: "Necessary."

As intended, the sessions got the Badgers in more of a feisty mood to play Army on Thursday. They were in control of the puck and had enough opportunities to take over the non-conference game.

Scoring was still an issue for the Badgers as they try to address the major preseason question on where the goals will come from this season.

UW did just enough to escape with a 4-1 victory against the Black Knights at the Kohl Center thanks to a third-period goal by Jack Gorniak just as a power play expired and two empty-net scores.

Seeing better results from the many small battles that make the difference in games was a relief to the Badgers after a hard week of practice.

"Especially going back and watching the film, it was embarrassing, frankly," Stange said of 5-2 and 5-1 losses to Michigan Tech last week. "We knew that we needed it and we knew it was coming, so I think we just had to embrace it. I think we did a good job of that."