Badgers reportedly lose 2022 recruit Tristan Luneau to Quebec major junior team

The competition for a talented prospect who committed to play for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team reached a milestone Friday, then it reportedly ended with the Badgers losing out.
Defenseman Tristan Luneau was selected with the first pick in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft by the Gatineau Olympiques. Although the draft was held virtually, he was with the Olympiques staff to put on a jersey and pose for a live video stream.
Jean-François Plante of Ottawa newspaper Le Droit reported on Twitter that Luneau confirmed that he'll play for Gatineau and has signed a contract.
That appeared to end the Badgers' hopes at landing the 16-year-old defenseman, a likely 2022 NHL first-round pick who was slated to join UW for the 2022-23 season.
NCAA rules generally prohibit players from signing with major junior teams and then playing in college without heavy consequences — usually the first year of eligibility.
From Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Luneau made a non-binding oral commitment to the Badgers in April 2019, shortly before new NCAA recruiting rules went into effect that prevent teams from offering scholarships until Aug. 1 before their 11th-grade year.
But in interviews, he didn't rule out playing in the QMJHL instead. His family adviser, Dominic De Blois, told Le Droit this week that the Luneau family wasn't rushing into a decision.
Luneau is in an "enviable position," De Blois told Le Droit.
"It would be flattering for him to be the first player chosen," he said. "... It would be an honor, but if he is not the first player chosen because he is reluctant to compromise, it will not be the end of the world either."
After gaining exceptional status to play in the Quebec Midget AAA League at age 14, Luneau starred for the Trois-Rivières Estacades in the last two seasons. In 2019-20, he was awarded the league's Mario Lemieux and Kristopher Letang trophies as top prospect and best defenseman, respectively.
Under NCAA rules, Badgers coaches aren't allowed to comment publicly about recruits who haven't signed a National Letter of Intent. Another U.S. team also stood to lose out with Luneau's signing with Gatineau.
The Sioux Falls Stampede used a sixth-round pick in the first phase of this year's draft to claim Luneau's United States Hockey League junior rights.
"Tristan is an outstanding prospect and, although he is young, can have an immediate impact on a hockey club," Stampede coach Marty Murray said on Tuesday. "The sky is the limit for him and he is a player we could very well be watching on TV someday. We are in conversations with his advisers and will continue to educate him on his options south of the border."
Competition between NCAA teams and major junior counterparts is common. Before college coaches are allowed to talk to young players, promotion organization College Hockey Inc. advertises their option.
Last year, Alberta forward Holloway joined the Badgers after being courted by two Western Hockey League teams through his junior career.
But with Luneau, staying close to home and playing in the QMJHL appeared to appeared to be the choice.
