Badgers relieve pressure with bounce-back victory against No. 2 Michigan
UW MEN’S HOCKEY

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team executed the pieces of its winning blueprint just as its level of frustration was reaching a critical point.

In a 4-2 victory against No. 2 Michigan on Friday that gained a split from the Big Ten Conference series, the Badgers hit on some major foundational themes.

They were pesky on the forecheck. They got timely scoring — and timely responses to Wolverines goals. They got good goaltending.

All of it contributed to give the Badgers a reason to release some of the pressure from a three-game losing streak in which they scored two goals.

"We played Badger hockey today," said forward Max Johnson, who produced a critical score in the third period to restore UW's two-goal lead. "And we need to do this moving forward because we'll find a lot of success if we do."

Johnson's goal came 42 seconds after Kent Johnson scored on a terrific between-the-legs shot to cut UW's lead to 2-1. Michigan got the highlight-reel goal and UW got the victory; the Badgers will take that trade.

That's especially true because UW needed any kind of victory to halt a downward spiral early in the season. It got one by scoring three times against Michigan's Erik Portillo, who shut them out Thursday, and once into an empty net.

The Badgers (3-5, 1-1 Big Ten) avoided having a dubious team record to themselves. They had never scored one goal or fewer in five consecutive games during their 59-season modern era.

Thursday's 3-0 loss was the fourth in a row in that category. The Badgers' only other four-game stretch without reaching two goals in any was in the first half of the 1998-99 season.

Captain Tarek Baker made sure that wasn't going to happen Friday with a goal late in the second period that exemplified the kind of aggressive forecheck that kept the Wolverines (6-2, 1-1) from launching into a quick offensive strike.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato says he wants his team's penalty kill to get its swagger back. The Badgers play at No. 2 Michigan on Thursday and Friday.

Michigan center Thomas Bordeleau stumbled in front of his goalie and blocked a long floater by UW's Liam Malmquist. As he got up at the top of the crease, he tried to move the puck forward but hit Baker, who tapped it past Portillo for a 2-0 lead.

It was a little bit of luck for the Badgers, but it was also reflective of the kind of pressure they brought.

"I took my chance and I think that's going to be a lot of our game," Baker said. "When we see we can get a puck 50/50, it's get up and time to go."

UW also got energetic performances from forwards Caden Brown and Jack Gorniak. Brown scored to put the Badgers ahead less than four minutes into the game and the freshman was a noticeable presence in the offensive zone throughout.

Gorniak was quick to loose pucks and forced Michigan into hurried passes.

"I think we did a decent job of making them work for everything they got," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "Lots and lots of things we did a lot better tonight."

Cameron Rowe was a strong presence in goal for UW after he had allowed five goals in two of his three starts this season.

"I think as a team we knew we could bounce back," he said. "We really wanted to beat them and so that's where that little extra jump came tonight."

UW led after the first period for the first time this season after Brown beat Michigan defenseman Luke Hughes up the left side and got to the front of the net to take a shot. The puck rolled off his stick instead, but it had enough momentum to keep going past Portillo's right pad.

UW killed all three of Michigan's power plays Friday and all five in the series after its penalty kill allowed five goals against St. Cloud State last week.

That's one component of the way the Badgers have to play to be successful with a team that doesn't have the scoring potential that last season's group did.

"It's not enough to just go out there and just throw the sticks and hope to play," Baker said. "It's taking what worked tonight and applying it now for the rest of the season and keep going up rather than up and down, up and down. Hopefully we can see a steady progression of keep trending onward and upward."

Johnson
