Badgers relieve pressure with bounce-back victory against No. 2 Michigan

Gorniak was quick to loose pucks and forced Michigan into hurried passes.

"I think we did a decent job of making them work for everything they got," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "Lots and lots of things we did a lot better tonight."

Cameron Rowe was a strong presence in goal for UW after he had allowed five goals in two of his three starts this season.

"I think as a team we knew we could bounce back," he said. "We really wanted to beat them and so that's where that little extra jump came tonight."

UW led after the first period for the first time this season after Brown beat Michigan defenseman Luke Hughes up the left side and got to the front of the net to take a shot. The puck rolled off his stick instead, but it had enough momentum to keep going past Portillo's right pad.

UW killed all three of Michigan's power plays Friday and all five in the series after its penalty kill allowed five goals against St. Cloud State last week.

That's one component of the way the Badgers have to play to be successful with a team that doesn't have the scoring potential that last season's group did.