Badgers relieve pressure with bounce-back victory against No. 2 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team executed the pieces of its winning blueprint just as its level of frustration was reaching a critical point.
In a 4-2 victory against No. 2 Michigan on Friday that gained a split from the Big Ten Conference series, the Badgers hit on some major foundational themes.
They were pesky on the forecheck. They got timely scoring — and timely responses to Wolverines goals. They got good goaltending.
All of it contributed to give the Badgers a reason to release some of the pressure from a three-game losing streak in which they scored two goals.
"We played Badger hockey today," said forward Max Johnson, who produced a critical score in the third period to restore UW's two-goal lead. "And we need to do this moving forward because we'll find a lot of success if we do."
Johnson's goal came 42 seconds after Kent Johnson scored on a terrific between-the-legs shot to cut UW's lead to 2-1. Michigan got the highlight-reel goal and UW got the victory; the Badgers will take that trade.
That's especially true because UW needed any kind of victory to halt a downward spiral early in the season. It got one by scoring three times against Michigan's Erik Portillo, who shut them out Thursday, and once into an empty net.
The Badgers (3-5, 1-1 Big Ten) avoided having a dubious team record to themselves. They had never scored one goal or fewer in five consecutive games during their 59-season modern era.
Thursday's 3-0 loss was the fourth in a row in that category. The Badgers' only other four-game stretch without reaching two goals in any was in the first half of the 1998-99 season.
Captain Tarek Baker made sure that wasn't going to happen Friday with a goal late in the second period that exemplified the kind of aggressive forecheck that kept the Wolverines (6-2, 1-1) from launching into a quick offensive strike.
Michigan center Thomas Bordeleau stumbled in front of his goalie and blocked a long floater by UW's Liam Malmquist. As he got up at the top of the crease, he tried to move the puck forward but hit Baker, who tapped it past Portillo for a 2-0 lead.
It was a little bit of luck for the Badgers, but it was also reflective of the kind of pressure they brought.
"I took my chance and I think that's going to be a lot of our game," Baker said. "When we see we can get a puck 50/50, it's get up and time to go."
UW also got energetic performances from forwards Caden Brown and Jack Gorniak. Brown scored to put the Badgers ahead less than four minutes into the game and the freshman was a noticeable presence in the offensive zone throughout.
Gorniak was quick to loose pucks and forced Michigan into hurried passes.
"I think we did a decent job of making them work for everything they got," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "Lots and lots of things we did a lot better tonight."
Cameron Rowe was a strong presence in goal for UW after he had allowed five goals in two of his three starts this season.
"I think as a team we knew we could bounce back," he said. "We really wanted to beat them and so that's where that little extra jump came tonight."
UW led after the first period for the first time this season after Brown beat Michigan defenseman Luke Hughes up the left side and got to the front of the net to take a shot. The puck rolled off his stick instead, but it had enough momentum to keep going past Portillo's right pad.
UW killed all three of Michigan's power plays Friday and all five in the series after its penalty kill allowed five goals against St. Cloud State last week.
That's one component of the way the Badgers have to play to be successful with a team that doesn't have the scoring potential that last season's group did.
"It's not enough to just go out there and just throw the sticks and hope to play," Baker said. "It's taking what worked tonight and applying it now for the rest of the season and keep going up rather than up and down, up and down. Hopefully we can see a steady progression of keep trending onward and upward."
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin men's hockey team
FORWARDS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|3
|Sam Stange
|So.
|6-1
|208
|Eau Claire
|6
|Zach Urdahl
|Fr.
|6-1
|195
|Eau Claire
|8
|Max Johnson
|5th-Sr.
|5-10
|200
|Lakeville, Minnesota
|9
|Brayden Morrison
|Fr.
|6-0
|170
|Calgary, Alberta
|11
|Jack Gorniak
|Sr.
|5-11
|190
|West Salem
|12
|Mathieu De St. Phalle
|So.
|5-9
|170
|Lake Forest, Illinois
|13
|Roman Ahcan
|Sr.
|5-9
|181
|Savage, Minnesota
|16
|Tarek Baker
|5th-Sr.
|5-10
|190
|Verona
|18
|Owen Lindmark
|Jr.
|6-0
|195
|Naperville, Illinois
|19
|Brock Caufield
|Sr.
|5-9
|181
|Stevens Point
|21
|Carson Bantle
|So.
|6-5
|207
|Onalaska
|22
|Ryder Donovan
|Jr.
|6-3
|203
|Duluth, Minnesota
|23
|Liam Malmquist
|Fr.
|5-10
|165
|Edina, Minnesota
|25
|Dominick Mersch
|Sr.
|6-0
|191
|Park Ridge, Illinois
|27
|Caden Brown
|Fr.
|5-11
|177
|St. Louis
Breakdown
This is the area where the Badgers have the most to prove. The players who produced most of last season’s scoring production are gone. There are no quick answers to questions on who’ll step up their production.
Veterans Tarek Baker, Roman Ahcan and Brock Caufield are set to start the season as the top line and in power play roles. Keep an eye on the big-bodied trio of Carson Bantle, Dominick Mersch and Ryder Donovan to see if they provide some physicality to create offensive chances.
A handful of options are on the table to join Baker and Owen Lindmark as centers and finding the right mix there — freshmen Liam Malmquist and Caden Brown, sophomore Sam Stange and senior Mersch are getting reps at the position — is important.
Breakout potential
Mathieu De St. Phalle should get more of a chance to show his offensive instincts this season after playing more of a defensive role as a freshman, when he posted only two goals and eight points in 31 games.
The number
18 — Times last season a Badgers forward scored two goals or more, most in the nation. Only five, however, were by players returning this season: two by Ahcan and one each by Lindmark, Stange and Donovan.
DEFENSEMEN
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|2
|Daniel Laatsch
|Fr.
|6-5
|190
|Altoona
|4
|Corson Ceulemans
|Fr.
|6-2
|196
|Beaumont, Alberta
|5
|Tyler Inamoto
|5th-Sr.
|6-2
|202
|Barrington, Illinois
|7
|Mike Vorlicky
|Jr.
|6-1
|203
|Edina, Minnesota
|14
|Jesper Peltonen
|Sr.
|5-10
|185
|Helsinki, Finland
|17
|Jake Martin
|Fr.
|6-0
|193
|Eagle River
|20
|Josh Ess
|Sr.
|5-11
|187
|Lakeville, Minnesota
|24
|Anthony Kehrer
|So.
|5-11
|210
|Winnipeg, Manitoba
|26
|Luke LaMaster
|So.
|6-0
|197
|Duluth, Minnesota
|28
|Shay Donovan
|Jr.
|6-3
|195
|Duluth, Minnesota
Breakdown
Having Tyler Inamoto and Josh Ess return for a fifth season was the difference between UW needing to replace half of its six-player defensive corps and only one member. And adding first-round NHL draft pick Corson Ceulemans makes the high-end potential at the position that much greater.
Some of the 10 defensemen on the roster don’t project to have a big part in games this season, but the Badgers brought in freshmen Daniel Laatsch and Jake Martin and they should get a chance to play as they develop.
The top pairing of Inamoto and Ceulemans offers an interesting dynamic. In Inamoto, the Badgers have a 22-year-old veteran whose strength is as an at-home defender. Ceulemans’ game leans toward offense, and he’ll be a power play fixture.
Breakout potential
Anthony Kehrer put an injury-and-illness-laden start to 2020 behind him to have a quietly impressive first season with UW. Further growth will make his game harder to miss.
The number
431 — Games of NCAA experience among seven players returning from last season’s team. Ess and Inamoto lead the way with 136 and 132, respectively.
GOALIES
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|29
|Ben Garrity
|So.
|6-2
|193
|Rosemount, Minnesota
|31
|Cameron Rowe
|So.
|6-3
|218
|Wilmette, Illinois
|35
|Jared Moe
|Jr.
|6-4
|220
|New Prague, Minnesota
Breakdown
Cameron Rowe helped get the Badgers out of the goaltending doldrums with an impressive 2020-21 season, and he’s expected to get the first chance to start this season. Rowe was part of a successful platoon with Robbie Beydoun down the stretch, something that sorely was needed to push UW forward.
Rowe said he played his best when his mental outlook was to have fun with the opportunities. That frame of mind will be important in the sophomore matching or bettering the .933 save percentage from his first college season.
Breakout potential
The entrance via transfer of former Minnesota goalie Jared Moe adds some intrigue to the position. Moe, a Winnipeg sixth-round draft pick in 2018, started only 14 games in two seasons with the Gophers.
The number
5 — Shutouts recorded by the Badgers last season, the most since 2012-13. The last with more was 2006-07, when Brian Elliott and Shane Connelly combined for eight.