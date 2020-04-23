Badgers recruits Mathieu De Saint Phalle, Sam Stange, Capitols goalie Christian Stoever earn All-USHL honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two forwards who have signed to join the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team for the 2020-21 season were honored Thursday by the United States Hockey League.

Mathieu De Saint Phalle was a second-team All-USHL selection, and Sam Stange was a member of the third team.

De Saint Phalle led the league with 60 points in 49 games for the regular-season champion Chicago Steel. He had seven multiple-goal games, including a hat trick against Dubuque on March 6.

The USHL season ended early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stange was 17th in the league with 45 points in 48 games. He played 44 games with the Sioux City Musketeers before being traded to the Sioux Falls Stampede.

His combined total of 26 goals was seventh.