Badgers' Presley Norby, Maddie Rowe selected in NWHL draft

Former University of Wisconsin players Presley Norby and Maddie Rowe were selected on the second day of the National Women's Hockey League draft by the Minnesota Whitecaps on Wednesday.
Norby, a forward from Minnetonka, Minnesota, who had 94 points in 153 career games for the Badgers, was selected in the third round, No. 17 overall.
Here’s @TBLightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh to announce the 17th Overall Pick of the 2020 #NWHLDraft for @WhitecapsHockey 🌊 pic.twitter.com/NwVIopoGoR— NWHL (@NWHL) April 29, 2020
Rowe, a River Falls native who played both defense and forward in four seasons with UW, was a fifth-round pick, No. 28 overall.
Representing the Whitecaps faithful, here’s Bob S., Dennis & Tracy to announce the 28th Overall Pick of the 2020 #NWHLDraft for @WhitecapsHockey 🌊 pic.twitter.com/OiOOxP5odD— NWHL (@NWHL) April 30, 2020
Both Norby and Rowe finished their collegiate careers this season.
The first two rounds of the draft were held Tuesday. Thirty players were selected by the league's five six teams. Players had to register as being interested in joining the NWHL to be picked.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!