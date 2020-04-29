Badgers' Presley Norby, Maddie Rowe selected in NWHL draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former University of Wisconsin players Presley Norby and Maddie Rowe were selected on the second day of the National Women's Hockey League draft by the Minnesota Whitecaps on Wednesday.

Norby, a forward from Minnetonka, Minnesota, who had 94 points in 153 career games for the Badgers, was selected in the third round, No. 17 overall.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Rowe, a River Falls native who played both defense and forward in four seasons with UW, was a fifth-round pick, No. 28 overall.

Both Norby and Rowe finished their collegiate careers this season.

The first two rounds of the draft were held Tuesday. Thirty players were selected by the league's five six teams. Players had to register as being interested in joining the NWHL to be picked.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.