Badgers' Presley Norby, Maddie Rowe selected in NWHL draft
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers' Presley Norby, Maddie Rowe selected in NWHL draft

NCAA Championship Hockey

Presley Norby cuts a piece of the net while celebrating the Badgers' win over Minnesota in the 2019 national championship game.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Former University of Wisconsin players Presley Norby and Maddie Rowe were selected on the second day of the National Women's Hockey League draft by the Minnesota Whitecaps on Wednesday.

Norby, a forward from Minnetonka, Minnesota, who had 94 points in 153 career games for the Badgers, was selected in the third round, No. 17 overall.

Rowe, a River Falls native who played both defense and forward in four seasons with UW, was a fifth-round pick, No. 28 overall.

Both Norby and Rowe finished their collegiate careers this season.

After season ends in NCAA cancellation, Badgers women's hockey team takes the ice anyway

The first two rounds of the draft were held Tuesday. Thirty players were selected by the league's five six teams. Players had to register as being interested in joining the NWHL to be picked.

