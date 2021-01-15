Badgers postpone Friday's men's hockey game against Arizona State

Friday's University of Wisconsin men's hockey game against Arizona State has been postponed.

The opening contest of a non-conference series at LaBahn Arena between the teams was called off Friday morning because of a presumptive positive COVID-19 test from Arizona State, according to sources.

The teams are still scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Saturday and have pushed Friday's game to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Sun Devils said the move was made "for precautionary reasons in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines" after "recent COVID-19 developments" in the team.

According to sources, Arizona State had one positive test and underwent PCR testing on the rest of the team. Those results wouldn't be back in time for Friday's game.

The Badgers, who practiced Friday morning, already had one series this season postponed because of positive coronavirus tests. They were scheduled to play at Michigan State on Dec. 8 and 9, but that series was rescheduled for the second phase of the season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They also played without four players the last time Arizona State was in Madison. One had tested positive for COVID-19 and three roommates were quarantined as close contacts. The Sun Devils swept that series against the short-handed Badgers.