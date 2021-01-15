Badgers postpone Friday's men's hockey game against Arizona State

Friday's University of Wisconsin men's hockey game against Arizona State has been postponed.
The opening contest of a non-conference series at LaBahn Arena between the teams was called off Friday morning because of a presumptive positive COVID-19 test from Arizona State, according to sources.
The teams are still scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Saturday and have pushed Friday's game to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Sun Devils said the move was made "for precautionary reasons in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines" after "recent COVID-19 developments" in the team.
According to sources, Arizona State had one positive test and underwent PCR testing on the rest of the team. Those results wouldn't be back in time for Friday's game.
The Badgers, who practiced Friday morning, already had one series this season postponed because of positive coronavirus tests. They were scheduled to play at Michigan State on Dec. 8 and 9, but that series was rescheduled for the second phase of the season.
They also played without four players the last time Arizona State was in Madison. One had tested positive for COVID-19 and three roommates were quarantined as close contacts. The Sun Devils swept that series against the short-handed Badgers.
Big Ten teams are tested for coronavirus antigens six days a week — each day they're in practice or competition. Arizona State, an independent team in NCAA hockey, has agreed to follow the same testing protocols while it plays a 28-game road schedule against Big Ten teams this season.
More than 100 Division I men's hockey games this season have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus. The Ivy League canceled its season, impacting six hockey schools; four other teams have joined them in backing out of the 2020-21 season.