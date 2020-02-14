Badgers 4, Nittany Lions 3: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against No. 9 Penn State

Dylan Holloway scored with 1:04 remaining to give the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team a 4-3 victory over No. 9 Penn State on Friday at the Kohl Center despite a heavy third-period push by the Nittany Lions.

Three stars

No. 3: Liam Folkes scored twice, his 11th and 12th goals in 16 career games against the Badgers.

No. 2: Max Zimmer had a goal in a third straight game and added an assist.

No. 1: Dylan Holloway's fifth goal of the season made the difference.

Up next

The Badgers host Penn State at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday will try to stop a five-game losing streak against the team it has played more than any other in the Big Ten Conference era, No. 9 Penn State (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus subscription stream, 1310 AM).

Including six playoff games, the Badgers and the Nittany Lions have played 32 times since the start of the 2013-14 season. Penn State leads the series 18-11-3 in that time.