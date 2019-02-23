Try 1 month for 99¢

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Josh Ess recorded his first collegiate two-goal game, and Linus Weissbach had three points for the first time with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, which rebounded with a 7-3 victory over No. 19 Penn State on Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena. The Badgers, who lost 8-2 on Friday and questioned their effort, improved to 5-3-3 on Saturdays after a Friday loss.

Three stars

No. 3: Tarek Baker had a short-handed goal and won a faceoff to set up Josh Ess' second goal.

No. 2: Linus Weissbach had a goal and two assists.

No. 1: Josh Ess scored twice and added an assist.

Up next

The Badgers host Michigan at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will be without two more skaters when it plays its final road game of the regular season at No. 19 Penn State on Saturday (6 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1070 AM).

Center Dominick Mersch and defenseman Tyler Inamoto were injured in Friday's 8-2 loss and are not in Saturday's lineup. UW also is without defenseman K'Andre Miller, who was injured on Feb. 9.

Inamoto appeared to reaggravate a hip injury that he suffered last Friday and kept him out of the lineup a day later. Mersch limped off the ice after delivering a check in the first two minutes of the third period.

Seniors Jarod Zirbel and Jake Bunz moved into the lineup, and the Badgers shuffled three of their four forward lines and two of three defensive pairings. Penn State's shots-heavy offense should be a tough matchup for a defense without two of its top six players.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (10-16-5, 6-10-5-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Seamus Malone - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Jack Gorniak

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Max Zimmer

Jason Dhooghe - Brock Caufield - Will Johnson

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Jesper Peltonen - Jake Bunz

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Jack Berry

Nittany Lions (18-11-2, 10-10-1-1)

Forwards

Alec Marsh - Chase Berger - Brandon Biro

Denis Smirnov - Ludvig Larsson - Nate Sucese

Liam Folkes - Alex Limoges - Adam Pilewicz

Blake Gober - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein

Defensemen

Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples

Kevin Kerr - Alex Stevens

Kris Myllari - Evan Bell

Derian Hamilton

Goaltenders

Peyton Jones

Chris Funkey

Oskar Autio

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

