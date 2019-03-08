STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Dhooghe finished off a hat trick with a tie-breaking goal with 1:50 remaining Friday, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team defeated No. 18 Penn State 4-3 at Pegula Ice Arena for its fourth straight victory. The Badgers took Game 1 of the best-of-three Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series despite losing a 3-1 lead in the third period.
Three stars
No. 3: Daniel Lebedeff made seven saves after Penn State tied the game in the third period before UW went back ahead.
No. 2: Alex Limoges scored twice for Penn State, including the tying goal with 12:12 remaining.
No. 1: Sean Dhooghe's first collegiate hat trick put the Badgers ahead in the series.
Up next
The Badgers and Nittany Lions play Game 2 of the series at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to extend one streak and end another when it plays No. 18 Penn State in Game 1 of a best-of-three Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM).
The Badgers have won a season-high-tying three games in a row entering the playoffs. But they're 0-2 against the Nittany Lions in the postseason, with a single-game quarterfinal loss in 2016 and the title-game defeat in 2017.
UW will play without defenseman K'Andre Miller for a seventh straight game because of a left leg injury. Dominick Mersch is back in the lineup after missing two of the last three games.
Badgers (13-16-5)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Seamus Malone - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Jack Gorniak
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag
Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield - Will Johnson
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Tyler Inamoto - Jesper Peltonen
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Nittany Lions (19-13-2)
Forwards
Alec Marsh - Chase Berger - Brandon Biro
Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Liam Folkes
Denis Smirnov - Ludvig Larsson - Nate Sucese
Blake Gober - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein
Defensemen
Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples
Kevin Kerr - Alex Stevens
Kris Myllari - Evan Bell
James Gobetz
Goaltenders
Peyton Jones
Chris Funkey
Oskar Autio