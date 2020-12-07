 Skip to main content
Badgers men's, women's hockey teams ranked in USCHO polls
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers men's, women's hockey teams ranked in USCHO polls

A road split helped the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team move up two spots in the national rankings, while the Badgers women's hockey team stayed No. 1.

The men's team was ranked 12th in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll Monday. The Badgers lost at Ohio State 4-2 on Thursday before rebounding with a 3-1 victory Friday.

The Buckeyes fell one spot to No. 14. Three other Big Ten teams are in this week's top 20: Minnesota at No. 4, Michigan at No. 5 and Notre Dame at No. 15.

The Badgers women's hockey team stayed No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll Monday. Its series against No. 3 Minnesota last weekend was postponed because of COVID-19 cases among UW players.

Neither Badgers hockey team is scheduled to play again in 2020 because of the coronavirus. The next two women's series — at home against Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday and against Ohio State on Dec. 18 and 19 — were postponed Monday because UW won't have enough players available.

The men's team had its series at Michigan State scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Badgers team.

Here's the USCHO.com Division I men's poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. North Dakota (27)

2. Boston College (13)

3. Minnesota Duluth

4. Minnesota

5. Michigan

6. Minnesota State

7. Clarkson

8. UMass Lowell

9. Denver

10. Massachusetts

11. Quinnipiac

12. Wisconsin

13. St. Cloud State

14. Ohio State

15. Notre Dame

16. Bowling Green

17. Northeastern

18. Omaha

19. Providence

20. Arizona State

And here's the USCHO.com Division I women's rankings:

1. Wisconsin (9)

2. Northeastern (3)

3. Minnesota (3)

4. Ohio State

5. Colgate

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Clarkson

8. Providence

9. Boston College

10. Boston University

