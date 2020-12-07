Badgers men's, women's hockey teams ranked in USCHO polls

A road split helped the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team move up two spots in the national rankings, while the Badgers women's hockey team stayed No. 1.
The men's team was ranked 12th in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll Monday. The Badgers lost at Ohio State 4-2 on Thursday before rebounding with a 3-1 victory Friday.
The Buckeyes fell one spot to No. 14. Three other Big Ten teams are in this week's top 20: Minnesota at No. 4, Michigan at No. 5 and Notre Dame at No. 15.
The Badgers women's hockey team stayed No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll Monday. Its series against No. 3 Minnesota last weekend was postponed because of COVID-19 cases among UW players.
Neither Badgers hockey team is scheduled to play again in 2020 because of the coronavirus. The next two women's series — at home against Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday and against Ohio State on Dec. 18 and 19 — were postponed Monday because UW won't have enough players available.
The men's team had its series at Michigan State scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Badgers team.
Here's the USCHO.com Division I men's poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:
1. North Dakota (27)
2. Boston College (13)
3. Minnesota Duluth
4. Minnesota
5. Michigan
6. Minnesota State
7. Clarkson
8. UMass Lowell
9. Denver
10. Massachusetts
11. Quinnipiac
12. Wisconsin
13. St. Cloud State
14. Ohio State
15. Notre Dame
16. Bowling Green
17. Northeastern
18. Omaha
19. Providence
20. Arizona State
And here's the USCHO.com Division I women's rankings:
1. Wisconsin (9)
2. Northeastern (3)
3. Minnesota (3)
4. Ohio State
5. Colgate
6. Minnesota Duluth
7. Clarkson
8. Providence
9. Boston College
10. Boston University
