Badgers men's hockey team will play home games at LaBahn Arena in 2020-21 season

The rink at LaBahn Arena is 91 feet wide compared to the 97-foot-wide Kohl Center rink. The smaller surface could make for a livelier game, Granato said, and it's better to play in front of no fans in a smaller building than a large one.

But he pointed to a photo on the wall behind him of a packed Kohl Center in a Zoom call Monday.

"That atmosphere right there is what kids dream about," Granato said. "I can't say once the puck drops it's the same. It's not the same. It's a different atmosphere. But the (other) option is we don't have a season and we don't play."

The Badgers men's team is slated to open the season Nov. 13, although no schedule has been announced yet by the Big Ten Conference, less than three weeks away from the anticipated puck drop.

The conference also is working on schedules for men's and women's basketball, which can start Nov. 25, in addition to men's hockey.

Big Ten hockey coaches have asked league schedulers for at least the plan for the opening weekend so teams can set their travel, Granato said. It's uncertain whether that will be unveiled this week.

"We knew that this was the plan all along," King said. "We weren't going to rush into things."