Badgers men's hockey team will play home games at LaBahn Arena in 2020-21 season

There are multiple reasons why the University of Wisconsin decided to move men's hockey games to LaBahn Arena for the 2020-21 season, senior associate athletic director Jason King said.
A primary one was that UW, in a COVID-19-related budget crunch, can save money by not having to change the Kohl Center from a hockey rink to a basketball court and back multiple times over the next five months.
It costs between $4,000 and $5,000 to staff each conversion, said King, who oversees the Badgers hockey programs. With the athletic department in cost-cutting mode because of revenue losses during the coronavirus pandemic — and with no fans allowed at games at least to start the season — that was an avoidable expense.
Another factor, King said after conversations with Badgers men's hockey coach Tony Granato, was a more intimate atmosphere at LaBahn than the Kohl Center.
"Obviously, when we have fans and can have that capacity, we all love playing in the Kohl Center," King said. "But it just made more sense as we moved into this season to play the games in LaBahn."
If fans are allowed to attend men's hockey games later in the season, King said the athletic department can revisit the discussion and consider installing ice in the Kohl Center.
Constructed as a practice facility for the women's and men's hockey teams and a game venue for the women's team, LaBahn Arena opened in 2012. It holds 2,273 spectators and is connected to the 15,329-seat Kohl Center at the ice level, where team locker rooms sit between the rinks.
The rink at LaBahn Arena is 91 feet wide compared to the 97-foot-wide Kohl Center rink. The smaller surface could make for a livelier game, Granato said, and it's better to play in front of no fans in a smaller building than a large one.
But he pointed to a photo on the wall behind him of a packed Kohl Center in a Zoom call Monday.
"That atmosphere right there is what kids dream about," Granato said. "I can't say once the puck drops it's the same. It's not the same. It's a different atmosphere. But the (other) option is we don't have a season and we don't play."
The Badgers men's team is slated to open the season Nov. 13, although no schedule has been announced yet by the Big Ten Conference, less than three weeks away from the anticipated puck drop.
The conference also is working on schedules for men's and women's basketball, which can start Nov. 25, in addition to men's hockey.
Big Ten hockey coaches have asked league schedulers for at least the plan for the opening weekend so teams can set their travel, Granato said. It's uncertain whether that will be unveiled this week.
"We knew that this was the plan all along," King said. "We weren't going to rush into things."
The Western Collegiate Hockey Association hasn't set a start date for women's hockey teams as it tries to work out a coronavirus testing plan, but it's hoping to open the season in November.
Reiterating what Granato said when the Big Ten set a date for the start of the season, King said the absence of fans could make for unusual dates and times for games compared to college hockey's traditional Friday and Saturday night starts.
"It allows for a lot of flexibility this year," King said. "My anticipation would be that we're going to see some new things and maybe there's going to be some things that we find out from playing games at different times that are going to be really beneficial for future years."
King said it was premature to say how many Badgers men's hockey games will be televised this season.
In a quick turnaround, the ice surface at LaBahn Arena was removed and reinstalled between Thursday night and Monday. In-ice advertising was installed to match what would have been in the Kohl Center this season.
The ice temporarily being out of LaBahn Arena required the Badgers men's team to move Friday's practice to the Camp Randall Memorial Sports Center. The move made for the unusual sight of some UW players in full uniform rollerblading down Dayton Street to get to and from the rink.
Unranked to open
For the fourth time in the last six years, the Badgers were outside the top 20 in the preseason USCHO.com Division I men's poll released Monday.
North Dakota was No. 1, with five Big Ten teams ranked: Penn State (ninth), Ohio State (10th), Michigan (12th), Minnesota (14th) and Notre Dame (20th). Arizona State, which will play four games against each of the Big Ten teams this season, was No. 15.
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
As players give oral commitments to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, we'll add them here with their stats.
Players are listed in the order in which they committed.
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lone Star (NAHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2020-21 team: St. Cloud (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2020-21 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2020-21 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2020-21 team: Amarillo (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
DANIEL LAATSCH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Altoona
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 20, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @DanielLaatsch
CORSON CEULEMANS
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Beaumont, Alberta
2020-21 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 2, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @corson_4
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2020-21 team: Sioux Falls (USHL)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
CADEN BROWN
Position: Forward
Hometown: St. Louis
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): May 28, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @cadenwbrown21
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2020-21 team: Mount Saint Charles Prep (R.I.)
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2020-21 teams: Chicago (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
ZACH URDAHL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 21, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @ZUrdahl
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2020-21 team: Calgary (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2020-21 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2020-21 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
LIAM MALMQUIST
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edina, Minn.
2020-21 team: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed: May 23, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Liam_Malmquist
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
BRAYDEN MORRISON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed: Dec. 29, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @MoBrayden
JACOB MARTIN
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Eagle River
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2020 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2020-21 team: West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
