Badgers men's hockey team will play home games at LaBahn Arena in 2020-21 season
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers men's hockey team will play home games at LaBahn Arena in 2020-21 season

labahn arena photo 10-27

The Badgers women's hockey team has played at LaBahn Arena since 2012. 

 TOM LYNN, WISCONSIN ATHLETICS

There are multiple reasons why the University of Wisconsin decided to move men's hockey games to LaBahn Arena for the 2020-21 season, senior associate athletic director Jason King said.

A primary one was that UW, in a COVID-19-related budget crunch, can save money by not having to change the Kohl Center from a hockey rink to a basketball court and back multiple times over the next five months.

It costs between $4,000 and $5,000 to staff each conversion, said King, who oversees the Badgers hockey programs. With the athletic department in cost-cutting mode because of revenue losses during the coronavirus pandemic — and with no fans allowed at games at least to start the season — that was an avoidable expense.

Another factor, King said after conversations with Badgers men's hockey coach Tony Granato, was a more intimate atmosphere at LaBahn than the Kohl Center.

"Obviously, when we have fans and can have that capacity, we all love playing in the Kohl Center," King said. "But it just made more sense as we moved into this season to play the games in LaBahn."

If fans are allowed to attend men's hockey games later in the season, King said the athletic department can revisit the discussion and consider installing ice in the Kohl Center.

Constructed as a practice facility for the women's and men's hockey teams and a game venue for the women's team, LaBahn Arena opened in 2012. It holds 2,273 spectators and is connected to the 15,329-seat Kohl Center at the ice level, where team locker rooms sit between the rinks.

The rink at LaBahn Arena is 91 feet wide compared to the 97-foot-wide Kohl Center rink. The smaller surface could make for a livelier game, Granato said, and it's better to play in front of no fans in a smaller building than a large one.

But he pointed to a photo on the wall behind him of a packed Kohl Center in a Zoom call Monday.

"That atmosphere right there is what kids dream about," Granato said. "I can't say once the puck drops it's the same. It's not the same. It's a different atmosphere. But the (other) option is we don't have a season and we don't play."

The Badgers men's team is slated to open the season Nov. 13, although no schedule has been announced yet by the Big Ten Conference, less than three weeks away from the anticipated puck drop.

The conference also is working on schedules for men's and women's basketball, which can start Nov. 25, in addition to men's hockey.

Big Ten hockey coaches have asked league schedulers for at least the plan for the opening weekend so teams can set their travel, Granato said. It's uncertain whether that will be unveiled this week.

"We knew that this was the plan all along," King said. "We weren't going to rush into things."

The Western Collegiate Hockey Association hasn't set a start date for women's hockey teams as it tries to work out a coronavirus testing plan, but it's hoping to open the season in November.

Reiterating what Granato said when the Big Ten set a date for the start of the season, King said the absence of fans could make for unusual dates and times for games compared to college hockey's traditional Friday and Saturday night starts.

"It allows for a lot of flexibility this year," King said. "My anticipation would be that we're going to see some new things and maybe there's going to be some things that we find out from playing games at different times that are going to be really beneficial for future years."

King said it was premature to say how many Badgers men's hockey games will be televised this season.

In a quick turnaround, the ice surface at LaBahn Arena was removed and reinstalled between Thursday night and Monday. In-ice advertising was installed to match what would have been in the Kohl Center this season.

The ice temporarily being out of LaBahn Arena required the Badgers men's team to move Friday's practice to the Camp Randall Memorial Sports Center. The move made for the unusual sight of some UW players in full uniform rollerblading down Dayton Street to get to and from the rink.

Unranked to open

For the fourth time in the last six years, the Badgers were outside the top 20 in the preseason USCHO.com Division I men's poll released Monday.

North Dakota was No. 1, with five Big Ten teams ranked: Penn State (ninth), Ohio State (10th), Michigan (12th), Minnesota (14th) and Notre Dame (20th). Arizona State, which will play four games against each of the Big Ten teams this season, was No. 15.

+1 
granato mug 10-27

Granato
