Badgers men's hockey team vaults into top five of national rankings

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team moved into the top five of the national rankings Monday for the first time in more than three years.

The Badgers were fifth in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll Monday, up two spots after splitting a top-10 series at Michigan.

The UW women's hockey team stayed No. 1 in the USCHO rankings following a pair of home victories in which it outscored Bemidji State 11-0.

The men's team responded to Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Wolverines, its largest defeat of the season, with a 3-2 victory Sunday. Michigan climbed one spot to seventh in the rankings.

The last time the Badgers were in the top five of the USCHO poll was Oct. 23, 2017. It's the first time UW has been ranked fifth or higher in the second half of a season since it was fourth March 24, 2014, just before the start of the NCAA Tournament.