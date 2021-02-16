Badgers men's hockey team vaults into top 5 of national rankings

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team moved into the top five of the national rankings Monday for the first time in more than three years.
The Badgers were fifth in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll Monday, up two spots after splitting a top-10 series at Michigan.
The UW women's hockey team stayed No. 1 in the USCHO rankings following a pair of home victories in which it outscored Bemidji State 11-0.
The men's team responded to Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Wolverines, its largest defeat of the season, with a 3-2 victory Sunday. Michigan climbed one spot to seventh in the rankings.
The last time the Badgers were in the top five of the USCHO poll was Oct. 23, 2017. It's the first time UW has been ranked fifth or higher in the second half of a season since it was fourth March 24, 2014, just before the start of the NCAA Tournament.
Minnesota moved up one spot to fourth this week behind Boston College, North Dakota and Minnesota State.
Here's the full USCHO.com Division I men's poll for Feb. 15, 2021:
1. Boston College
2. North Dakota
3. Minnesota State
4. Minnesota
5. Wisconsin
6. St. Cloud State
7. Michigan
8. Minnesota Duluth
9. Omaha
10. UMass
11. Boston University
12. Quinnipiac
13. Clarkson
14. Bowling Green
15. Providence
16 (tie). American International
16 (tie). Northeastern
18. Michigan Tech
19. Robert Morris
20. Lake Superior State
The Badgers women's team routed Bemidji State 4-0 on Friday and 7-0 on Saturday.
Ohio State jumped to third in the rankings after completing a road sweep of previously No. 2 Minnesota. The Gophers fell to fourth.
Here's the full USCHO.com Division I women's poll for Feb. 15, 2021:
1. Wisconsin
2. Northeastern
3. Ohio State
4. Minnesota
5. Colgate
6. Boston College
7. Minnesota Duluth
8. Penn State
9. Clarkson
10. Providence
