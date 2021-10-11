Badgers men's hockey team tumbles from national top 20; women's team stays atop rankings

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team dropped out of the national top 20 Monday, while the women's hockey team became a unanimous pick for the No. 1 spot.
The Badgers men's team fell from 13th in the USCHO.com poll to unranked after a pair of home losses to Michigan Tech on the opening weekend of the season.
The Huskies entered the rankings at No. 16.
UW is unranked for the first time since Oct. 26, 2020.
Six teams received first-place votes in Monday's rankings, where Minnesota State held the top spot for a second straight week. Michigan (third), Minnesota (fourth) and Notre Dame (17th) from the Big Ten are in the top 20. See the full rankings here.
The Badgers play Army West Point on Thursday and Friday at the Kohl Center.
The UW women's hockey team got all 15 first-place votes in the USCHO rankings after sweeping St. Cloud State at home to improve to 6-0.
Ohio State moved up to second after Northeastern lost to unranked Providence and Boston University last weekend. Minnesota fell to sixth after splitting with No. 7 Minnesota Duluth, which hosts the Badgers on Friday and Sunday.