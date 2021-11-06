Badgers men's hockey team thrown off course by Minnesota's 3-goal first period in loss

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team was beaten by No. 5 Minnesota on Saturday and it was beaten up.

Defenseman Corson Ceulemans and forward Tarek Baker, the team captain, were helped off the ice with injuries in a 4-1 loss to the Gophers at the Kohl Center.

Minnesota scored three times in the first period and got a momentum-shifting tally to answer a Badgers goal early in the second against goaltender Cameron Rowe, who was pulled for the third time in five starts this season.

"Our execution wasn't there as much as it was last night and ultimately that cost us," Badgers forward Dominick Mersch said. "They scored a couple in the first period and we weren't able to get them back. We have to find a way to get the puck in the net. We only scored one goal; it's hard to win a game against a team like that."

UW has scored only six goals over its six losses this season.

Injuries have been piling up for the Badgers, especially on defense, and that makes Ceulemans' departure early in the second period a worry for them.

Mike Vorlicky is out until the second half of the season after having hip surgery. Senior stalwart Tyler Inamoto has missed the last seven games with a lower-body ailment.