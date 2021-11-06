Badgers men's hockey team thrown off course by Minnesota's 3-goal first period in loss

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team was beaten by No. 5 Minnesota on Saturday and it was beaten up.
Defenseman Corson Ceulemans and forward Tarek Baker, the team captain, were helped off the ice with injuries in a 4-1 loss to the Gophers at the Kohl Center.
Minnesota scored three times in the first period and got a momentum-shifting tally to answer a Badgers goal early in the second against goaltender Cameron Rowe, who was pulled for the third time in five starts this season.
"Our execution wasn't there as much as it was last night and ultimately that cost us," Badgers forward Dominick Mersch said. "They scored a couple in the first period and we weren't able to get them back. We have to find a way to get the puck in the net. We only scored one goal; it's hard to win a game against a team like that."
UW has scored only six goals over its six losses this season.
Injuries have been piling up for the Badgers, especially on defense, and that makes Ceulemans' departure early in the second period a worry for them.
Mike Vorlicky is out until the second half of the season after having hip surgery. Senior stalwart Tyler Inamoto has missed the last seven games with a lower-body ailment.
Ceulemans, a first-round pick of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets this year, took a hard hit to the head from Minnesota's Matt Staudacher, who was ejected for the play. Ceulemans fell back into the boards and needed help to get to the locker room.
"He got rattled pretty good there," UW coach Tony Granato said. "The extent of how long he'll be out for, I don't know. He looked pretty good when I just saw him so hopefully he can get back on the ice this week and potentially be ready for next weekend."
Baker required assistance from two teammates to limp off the ice toward the locker room in the third period. Granato said Baker was cramping up.
Forward Owen Lindmark has been out of the lineup with a recurrence of a lower-body injury, giving the Badgers (4-6, 1-2-1-0 Big Ten) an extensive list of wounded.
UW's attempt at a second-period rally from a three-goal deficit was brief. Roman Ahcan scored a power-play goal — the Badgers' second of the series after netting just one over the first eight games — in the opening minute to cut the deficit to two.
The Gophers had a quick answer. Blake McLaughlin sent a great pass from the left side to the back post, where hard-charging Sammy Walker tapped it in before crashing into the net.
"You just felt it, that we were back in the game and they respond like great teams do," Granato said. "They made a great play."
That was the end of the night for Rowe, who allowed four goals on 15 shots. He slammed his stick as he returned to the bench.
Jared Moe returned after making a career-high 44 saves against his former team on Friday. He stopped all 12 shots he faced in relief Saturday.
Two hard-working even-strength goals and a power-play strike put Minnesota (6-4, 3-0-0-1) in command in the first period.
Mason Nevers' shot was wide right but bounced off the back boards to Matthew Knies, who banked it in off Rowe from the right side for a 1-0 Gophers lead.
Less than two minutes later, Aaron Huglen stickhandled through two checks but had his initial shot blocked and pop into the air. When it came down to the ice, he swatted it past Rowe.
Jaxon Nelson scored on a power-play rebound for a 3-0 lead, and it looked like Minnesota was off to the races.
The only negative for the Gophers in the opening period was briefly losing Mike Richter Award-winning goaltender Jack LaFontaine to a right leg injury in the final two minutes. UW's Brock Caufield got his right skate tied up with LaFontaine on a drive to the net, and the goalie needed assistance to the Minnesota locker room.
Justen Close made his first appearance of the season in briefly replacing LaFontaine, who returned for the start of the second period and finished the game with 34 saves.
Minnesota 3 1 0 — 4
Wisconsin 0 1 0 — 1
First period: M — Knies 4 (Nevers, Johnson), 6:12; Huglen 2, 8:09; Nelson 2 (Knies, Meyers), 14:56 (pp). Penalties: Martin, W, 13:57; McLaughlin, M, 19:00.
Second period: W — Ahcan 1 (Ceulemans, Caufield), :51 (pp). M — Walker 5 (McLaughlin, Brodzinski), 1:07. Penalties: Staudacher, M (major, game misconduct), 2:03; Mersch, W, 2:03.
Saves: M (LaFontaine 11-8-15, Close 3-x-x) 37; W (Rowe 12-0-x, Moe x-5-7) 24. Power plays: M 1-for-1; W 1-for-2. Att. — 12,015.