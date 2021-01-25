Badgers men's hockey team takes Michigan's pause as 'a good wake-up call'

The two-week athletic shutdown at Michigan that was announced late Saturday didn't have an immediate impact on the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team schedule.

It still reverberated with coach Tony Granato as activity picks up again around campus.

"I think it's a good wake-up call for us to say, hey, we're not out of the woods yet," Granato said Monday. "Sometimes you get a false sense of security. It's been quiet on campus without the students being here. We've been by ourselves. You feel like you're almost in your own bubble.

"But now there's more opportunity for you to run into something that could knock our season ... out of whack."

Michigan paused games, practices and individual workouts for all of its sports through Feb. 7 because of positive coronavirus test results related to a variant that's believed to be more contagious. The Wolverines hockey team already had an off weekend upcoming but home games against Penn State on Feb. 3 and 4 have been postponed.

The 13th-ranked Badgers are scheduled to play at No. 7 Michigan on Feb. 13 and 14 after a home series Friday and Saturday against Michigan State and a two-game set at No. 4 Minnesota on Feb. 5 and 6.