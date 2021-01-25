Badgers men's hockey team takes Michigan's pause as 'a good wake-up call'

The two-week athletic shutdown at Michigan that was announced late Saturday didn't have an immediate impact on the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team schedule.
It still reverberated with coach Tony Granato as activity picks up again around campus.
"I think it's a good wake-up call for us to say, hey, we're not out of the woods yet," Granato said Monday. "Sometimes you get a false sense of security. It's been quiet on campus without the students being here. We've been by ourselves. You feel like you're almost in your own bubble.
"But now there's more opportunity for you to run into something that could knock our season ... out of whack."
Michigan paused games, practices and individual workouts for all of its sports through Feb. 7 because of positive coronavirus test results related to a variant that's believed to be more contagious. The Wolverines hockey team already had an off weekend upcoming but home games against Penn State on Feb. 3 and 4 have been postponed.
The 13th-ranked Badgers are scheduled to play at No. 7 Michigan on Feb. 13 and 14 after a home series Friday and Saturday against Michigan State and a two-game set at No. 4 Minnesota on Feb. 5 and 6.
Granato's team already has experienced two pauses since its players arrived on campus last summer. The second was because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the team just as the first phase of the season was finishing in December.
The first happened shortly after more students arrived on campus at the start of the fall semester. Spring semester classes began Monday with a more rigorous testing plan in place for the general student population.
Granato and his players have said often that they like what they've built this season, but the big picture could be compromised by another disruption.
"We're going to have to be really disciplined here as far as staying away from things that you want to be part of," Granato said. "We've done a really good job of it. But I think it's a good reminder with all the students coming back on different campuses that we still have to follow the protocol and be smart about doing everything we can to minimize our risk of jeopardizing missing games or, like in Michigan's case, a whole shutdown."
Flashy skates
Dylan Holloway extended his point-scoring streak to four games in the Badgers' split of games last week at Penn State and scored his first NCAA goal since November.
The more impressive statistics came in the faceoff circle, where the sophomore center won 73% of draws (46 of 63) while taking 26 more than his closest teammate.
Owen Lindmark is the Badgers' go-to center for defensive-zone faceoffs, but Holloway has become a good option for left-wing starts, Granato said.
Maybe it's the skates. Since he returned from the World Junior Championship, Holloway has been wearing the Canadian flag-decorated pair of Bauers that he got for the tournament.
"One, I really liked them," Holloway said. "And two, to be quite honest, I don't really have another pair. It's just the pair I'm going with."
The skates Holloway wore to start the season with the Badgers weren't quite right and were falling apart, he said.
"I was lucky to get a new pair in the tournament and I'm just rocking with them," he said.
New entry in rankings
Badgers freshman defenseman Anthony Kehrer joined seven recruits on the NHL Central Scouting players to watch list for January.
Kehrer, who didn't appear on the October watch list, has impressed in his time at UW. He leads the team at plus-12 and is the top defenseman with six points, all from assists.
He got a "C" grade from Central Scouting, which reflects a projected pick in the fourth through sixth rounds. So did Badgers recruits Caden Brown and Luke Levandowski, both forwards; Daniel Laatsch, Jacob Martin and Joe Palodichuk, all defensemen; and goaltender Noah Grannan.
Defenseman Corson Ceulemans stayed at an "A" grade, which means he's likely to be a first-round selection in the July draft.
Slap shots
Granato said he expected to have injured defensemen Tyler Inamoto (upper body) and Jesper Peltonen (lower body) and forward Sam Stange (upper body) in practice this week with hopes all will play Friday. All three missed last Friday's game. ... The Badgers fell one spot to 13th in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll.