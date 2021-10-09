Badgers men's hockey team swept by Michigan Tech at home for first time since 1974

Tony Granato gathered his University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team around him at the bench after its deficit increased to five goals early in the second period Saturday.

Lip reading was impossible because of the mask on Granato’s face but his body language during the timeout told the story. The Badgers coach stood with his hands out at his sides in a “What are we doing?” kind of pose as he talked.

UW had a lot to clean up from its opening game if it was going to avoid falling into unfamiliar, unwanted territory. None of it was happening.

Two unnecessary penalties in the first period led to two Michigan Tech goals and an avalanche of momentum against the 13th-ranked Badgers in a 5-1 defeat at the Kohl Center.

UW is 0-2 for only the 12th time in 59 seasons since the program restarted in 1963. The last time it happened was 2014, when the Badgers started 0-8 en route to a 4-26-5 finish.

The Huskies got power-play goals by a Appleton native and former UW recruit Trenton Bliss and Tyrone Bronte in putting the Badgers away early.

Michigan Tech (2-0) swept the Badgers in Madison for the first time in the teams’ last 38 two-game series here. The only other Huskies road sweeps were in 1933 and 1974.