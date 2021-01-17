Badgers men's hockey team survives major penalty to complete sweep of Arizona State

After thinking they were in complete control of the series, members of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team had to take a deep breath and get ready for a major challenge in the third period Sunday.

An Arizona State goal and a major penalty to UW's Roman Ahcan on the same play gave the Sun Devils a five-minute power play and a chance to equalize.

"That's probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "How are we going to act in a game like that? Were we going to be able to finish the series off?"

They reacted by killing the penalty behind five Cameron Rowe saves and later scored two empty-net goals to grind out a 5-2 victory at LaBahn Arena.

In a game of odd penalty twists, the 12th-ranked Badgers completed their third sweep, one more than they had all of last season. It's the first time they've swept three of their first seven series since 2013-14, the last time they made the NCAA tournament.

Ahcan was penalized for delivering an elbow to the head of former teammate Sean Dhooghe, who transferred after last offseason.