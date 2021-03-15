Badgers men's hockey team stays No. 5 in last national rankings before selection Sunday

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team stayed at No. 5 in the last USCHO.com poll before selection Sunday.
The ranking Monday was the fifth straight week that the Badgers were fifth. Boston College, North Dakota, Minnesota State and Minnesota are ahead of them.
The Badgers, who earned a Big Ten quarterfinal bye by winning the regular season championship, play Penn State in the conference semifinals Monday afternoon in South Bend, Indiana.
The winners of six conference tournaments earn automatic bids into the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA committee picks 10 at-large teams; that process has a subjective component this season instead of a strict adherence to the PairWise Rankings because of a low number of nonconference games.
The NCAA bracket is scheduled to be revealed at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
1. Boston College (24)
2. North Dakota (14)
3. Minnesota State (2)
4. Minnesota
5. Wisconsin
6. UMass
7. Michigan
8. St. Cloud State
9. Minnesota Duluth
10. Quinnipiac
11. Boston University
12. Omaha
13. Bemidji State
14. Providence
15. American International
16. Bowling Green
17. Lake Superior State
18. Clarkson
19. Army
20. Notre Dame
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Cole Caufield scores twice to give the Badgers a 2-1 victory at Michigan State and the Big Ten title on the final day of the regular season.
Robbie Beydoun, playing in his home state, makes 28 saves as the Badgers keep the heat on Minnesota in the chase for the Big Ten title.
If a 7-0 victory against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena was Cole Caufield's last time playing at home for the Badgers, it was the kind of effort UW fans will want to remember him by.
Holloway scored twice on the power play to lead the Badgers past the Buckeyes.
Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice for the Badgers, including the tying goal with 26.8 seconds left after UW let two third-period leads slip away.
Coach Tony Granato went down the lineup in handing out individual laurels for good chances created, hits dished out or composed plays in the defensive zone.
The Badgers erase the sour taste of their largest loss of the season with their first victory at Michigan in their past eight tries.
A four-goal second period by the Wolverines was the difference after the Badgers took the lead.
No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at Minnesota in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.
Cole Caufield broke a tie with seven minutes remaining and Dylan Holloway figured in two goals in the following 2:18 as Wisconsin beat Minnesota 4-1.
Cole Caufield scores two goals for the second straight game and Linus Weissbach records his first three-point game of the season.
Robbie Beydoun stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Badgers couldn't pull all the way back with a late push.
The Badgers scored two power-play goals to win at Penn State for the first time in five tries.
A third-period penalty kill was "probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
UW freshman Cameron Rowe makes 11 saves for his first shutout.
The Badgers outshot the Gophers but paid the price for turnovers, a slow line change and a bad penalty.
Beydoun made 35 saves as the Badgers knocked off the Gophers in their first game since Dec. 4.
Cameron Rowe made 40 saves in his first collegiate start as the Badgers split a series at the Buckeyes.
The Badgers have lost all three games since four forwards became unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.
Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals for the Sun Devils as the Badgers fell to .500.
The Badgers were missing five forwards, one of whom sources said was held out because of a positive COVID-19 test and three others who were close contacts.
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State
Caufield had his second hat trick for the Badgers and Tarek Baker scored a key short-handed goal.
Robbie Beydoun made a career-high 49 saves for the Badgers.
Missing their top two centers, the Badgers nearly emerged with a split against the sixth-ranked Wolverines.
The Wolverines scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead going into the intermission.
Dylan Holloway's third-period goal put the Badgers ahead for good after they lost two-goal and one-goal leads.
Linus Weissbach helped provide the offense and Robbie Beydoun was a stable presence in goal in the Badgers' 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame.