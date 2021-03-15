Badgers men's hockey team stays No. 5 in last national rankings before selection Sunday

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team stayed at No. 5 in the last USCHO.com poll before selection Sunday.

The ranking Monday was the fifth straight week that the Badgers were fifth. Boston College, North Dakota, Minnesota State and Minnesota are ahead of them.

The Badgers, who earned a Big Ten quarterfinal bye by winning the regular season championship, play Penn State in the conference semifinals Monday afternoon in South Bend, Indiana.

The winners of six conference tournaments earn automatic bids into the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA committee picks 10 at-large teams; that process has a subjective component this season instead of a strict adherence to the PairWise Rankings because of a low number of nonconference games.

The NCAA bracket is scheduled to be revealed at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

1. Boston College (24)

2. North Dakota (14)

3. Minnesota State (2)

4. Minnesota

5. Wisconsin