 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers men's hockey team stays No. 5 in last national rankings before selection Sunday
0 comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers men's hockey team stays No. 5 in last national rankings before selection Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
Gorniak

Badgers forward Jack Gorniak (11) goes for the puck with Ohio State Buckeyes forward Austin Pooley (12) in the third period of a game at LaBahn Arena on Feb. 26.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team stayed at No. 5 in the last USCHO.com poll before selection Sunday.

The ranking Monday was the fifth straight week that the Badgers were fifth. Boston College, North Dakota, Minnesota State and Minnesota are ahead of them.

The Badgers, who earned a Big Ten quarterfinal bye by winning the regular season championship, play Penn State in the conference semifinals Monday afternoon in South Bend, Indiana.

The winners of six conference tournaments earn automatic bids into the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA committee picks 10 at-large teams; that process has a subjective component this season instead of a strict adherence to the PairWise Rankings because of a low number of nonconference games.

The NCAA bracket is scheduled to be revealed at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

Here's the USCHO.com Division I men's poll for March 15, 2021:

1. Boston College (24)

2. North Dakota (14)

3. Minnesota State (2)

4. Minnesota

5. Wisconsin

6. UMass

7. Michigan

8. St. Cloud State

9. Minnesota Duluth

10. Quinnipiac

11. Boston University

12. Omaha

13. Bemidji State

14. Providence

15. American International

16. Bowling Green

17. Lake Superior State

18. Clarkson

19. Army

20. Notre Dame

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics